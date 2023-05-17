Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Q2 FY 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $1.395 billion

GAAP earnings per diluted share: $1.76

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share: $2.54

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1.395 billion, compared to $1.279 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Q2 FY23 Earnings

"Synopsys generated excellent financial results and operational execution in the second quarter. We exceeded all our guidance targets, while reaching another quarterly revenue record," said Aart de Geus, Chair and CEO of Synopsys. "Our financial performance is the product of a relentless drive for technology innovation and years of building trust in our customer base. Our industry-leading AI-driven design platform, Synopsys.ai, unleashes our next wave of impact as our customers drive a groundswell of 'smart, secure, and safe' new products."

"Exceptional execution across the company drove strong quarterly financial performance," said Shelagh Glaser, CFO of Synopsys. "We have a resilient business model uncommon in software companies and remain confident in our business. We are raising our full year guidance and expect revenue growth of 14-15%, non-GAAP operating margin accretion of 150 basis points to 34.5%, and non-GAAP earnings per share growth of 21-22%."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $272.9 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to $294.8 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $393.3 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $390.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in three segments: (1) Design Automation, which includes digital and custom integrated circuit (IC) design software, verification hardware and software products, manufacturing-related design products, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) design software, optical products, professional services, and other; (2) Design IP, which includes our Synopsys IP portfolio; and (3) Software Integrity, which includes solutions that test software code for security vulnerabilities and quality defects, as well as professional and managed services. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2023. These financial targets assume no further changes to export control restrictions or the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Targets (1) (in millions except per share amounts)













Range for Three Months Ending

Range for Fiscal Year Ending

July 31, 2023

October 31, 2023

Low High

Low High Revenue $ 1,465 $ 1,495

$ 5,790 $ 5,830 GAAP Expenses $ 1,143 $ 1,163

$ 4,520 $ 4,565 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 970 $ 980

$ 3,790 $ 3,820 Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) $ - $ 2

$ 4 $ 8 Non-GAAP Tax Rate 16 % 16 %

16 % 16 % Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 155 158

155 158 GAAP EPS $ 1.88 $ 1.99

$ 7.44 $ 7.60 Non-GAAP EPS $ 2.70 $ 2.75

$ 10.77 $ 10.84 Operating Cash Flow





~ $1,650











(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 will end on July 29, 2023 and October 28, 2023, respectively.

For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

For a reconciliation of Synopsys' third quarter and fiscal year 2023 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the third quarter in August 2023. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and the corporate overview presentation (available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of May 17, 2023. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks made during the earnings conference call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the earnings call for the third quarter fiscal year 2023, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys undertakes no duty and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events, or otherwise update, the targets given in this press release unless required by law.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed on or before June 8, 2023.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but acknowledges evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP financial measures that include: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related items, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, and (vi) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business operations and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods.

Synopsys utilizes an annual non-GAAP tax rate in calculating non-GAAP financial measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of certain non-recurring and other period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and do not necessarily reflect Synopsys' normal operations, and to more closely align its tax rate with its expected geographic earnings mix. This annual non-GAAP tax rate was based on an evaluation of Synopsys' historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, taking into account the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, U.S. tax law changes, as well as other factors such as our current tax structure, existing tax positions and expected recurring tax incentives.

Synopsys previously elected to maintain an annual non-GAAP tax rate of 18% for fiscal year 2023 given uncertainty surrounding further U.S. corporate tax law changes. Based on a re-evaluation of federal tax laws that require research and development expense to be capitalized commencing in Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal year 2023, Synopsys elected to update its annual non-GAAP tax rate for fiscal year 2023 to 16% on February 17, 2023. Synopsys does not currently anticipate any additional significant changes to U.S. corporate tax law, its geographic earnings mix, or significant tax law changes in major jurisdictions where it operates that would result in further adjustment to its fiscal year 2023 annual non-GAAP tax rate.

When possible, Synopsys provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of Synopsys' Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 17, 2023, for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations. Synopsys is unable to provide a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis because doing so would not be possible without unreasonable effort due to, among other things, the potential variability and limited visibility of the excluded items. For the same reasons, Synopsys is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results(1) (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income attributed to Synopsys $ 272,910

$ 294,781

$ 544,446

$ 608,468 Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 23,449

21,367

47,827

43,727 Stock compensation 143,012

110,061

276,879

205,832 Acquisition-related items 2,711

4,023

5,306

6,100 Restructuring charges 4,140

311

44,999

12,057 Tax adjustments (52,947)

(39,703)

(119,512)

(108,456) Non-GAAP net income attributed to

Synopsys $ 393,275

$ 390,840

$ 799,945

$ 767,728

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income per diluted share

attributed to Synopsys $ 1.76

$ 1.89

$ 3.51

$ 3.88 Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 0.15

0.14

0.31

0.28 Stock compensation 0.92

0.70

1.79

1.31 Acquisition-related items 0.02

0.03

0.03

0.04 Restructuring charges 0.03

-

0.29

0.08 Tax adjustments (0.34)

(0.26)

(0.77)

(0.69) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

attributed to Synopsys $ 2.54

$ 2.50

$ 5.16

$ 4.90















Shares used in computing net income per

diluted share amounts: 154,730

156,167

155,044

156,815















(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 2022 ended on April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2022, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Reconciliation of 2023 Targets

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Targets (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Range for Three Months Ending



July 31, 2023



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 1,143,000

$ 1,163,000 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

(25,000)

(28,000) Stock compensation

(148,000)

(155,000) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 970,000

$ 980,000





























Range for Three Months Ending



July 31, 2023



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys

$ 1.88

$ 1.99 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

0.18

0.16 Stock compensation

0.99

0.95 Tax adjustments

(0.35)

(0.35) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to

Synopsys

$ 2.70

$ 2.75









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

156,500

156,500

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2023 Targets (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)















Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2023



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 4,520,305

$ 4,565,305 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

(100,000)

(105,000) Stock compensation

(580,000)

(590,000) Acquisition-related items

(5,306)

(5,306) Restructuring charges

(44,999)

(44,999) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 3,790,000

$ 3,820,000





























Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2023



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to

Synopsys

$ 7.44

$ 7.60 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

0.67

0.64 Stock compensation

3.77

3.71 Acquisition-related items

0.03

0.03 Restructuring charges

0.29

0.29 Tax adjustments

(1.43)

(1.43) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed

to Synopsys

$ 10.77

$ 10.84









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of

target range)

156,500

156,500









(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 will end on July 29, 2023 and October 28, 2023,

respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Synopsys' short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; strategies related to our products, technology and services; business and market outlook, opportunities and strategies; the expected impact of U.S. and foreign government actions and regulatory changes, including export control restrictions on our financial results; the potential impact of the uncertain macroeconomic environment on our financial results; customer demand and market expansion; our planned product releases and capabilities; industry growth rates; software trends; planned acquisitions and stock repurchases; our expected tax rate; and the impact and result of pending legal, administrative and tax proceedings. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty in the global economy; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; the highly competitive industry we operate in; actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional export restrictions or tariffs; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 and in our latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The financial information contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Synopsys' most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q each as may be amended from time to time. Synopsys' financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 are not necessarily indicative of Synopsys' operating results for any future periods. The information provided herein is as of May 17, 2023. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 30,

April 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue:















Time-based products $ 808,196

$ 723,821

$ 1,590,509

$ 1,431,304

Upfront products 345,524

336,625

682,182

704,899

Total products revenue 1,153,720

1,060,446

2,272,691

2,136,203

Maintenance and service 241,143

218,783

483,512

413,281

Total revenue 1,394,863

1,279,229

2,756,203

2,549,484

Cost of revenue:















Products 184,732

150,690

359,099

316,089

Maintenance and service 95,410

87,666

186,757

165,891

Amortization of intangible assets 17,872

14,455

36,512

27,815

Total cost of revenue 298,014

252,811

582,368

509,795

Gross margin 1,096,849

1,026,418

2,173,835

2,039,689

Operating expenses:















Research and development 485,597

389,964

950,926

773,935

Sales and marketing 222,115

191,573

432,900

372,083

General and administrative 91,083

73,957

188,447

154,965

Amortization of intangible assets 6,582

6,912

13,299

15,912

Restructuring charges 4,140

311

44,999

12,057

Total operating expenses 809,517

662,717

1,630,571

1,328,952

Operating income 287,332

363,701

543,264

710,737

Other income (expense), net 4,253

(23,913)

27,545

(43,706)

Income before income taxes 291,585

339,788

570,809

667,031

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 21,637

45,896

32,234

59,798

Net income 269,948

293,892

538,575

607,233

Net income (loss) attributed to non-

controlling interest and redeemable

non-controlling interest (2,962)

(889)

(5,871)

(1,235)

Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 272,910

$ 294,781

$ 544,446

$ 608,468



















Net income per share attributed to

Synopsys:















Basic $ 1.79

$ 1.93

$ 3.57

$ 3.97

Diluted $ 1.76

$ 1.89

$ 3.51

$ 3.88



















Shares used in computing per share

amounts:















Basic 152,187

153,090

152,294

153,154

Diluted 154,730

156,167

155,044

156,815



















(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 2022 ended on April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2022, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.



SYNOPSYS, INC.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)



(in thousands, except par value amounts)

















April 30, 2023

October 31, 2022



ASSETS:















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 1,544,592

$ 1,417,608



Short-term investments





150,846

147,913



Total cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments





1,695,438

1,565,521



Accounts receivable, net





779,892

796,091



Inventories





256,426

211,927



Prepaid and other current assets





429,179

439,130



Total current assets





3,160,935

3,012,669



Property and equipment, net





546,439

483,300



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





576,727

559,090



Goodwill





3,888,249

3,842,234



Intangible assets, net





357,113

386,446



Deferred income taxes





774,391

670,653



Other long-term assets





486,878

463,695



Total assets





$ 9,790,732

$ 9,418,087





















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING

INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$ 701,816

$ 809,403



Operating lease liabilities





78,056

54,274



Deferred revenue





1,968,808

1,910,822



Total current liabilities





2,748,680

2,774,499



Long-term operating lease liabilities





591,667

581,273



Long-term deferred revenue





191,413

154,472



Long-term debt





20,201

20,824



Other long-term liabilities





365,949

327,829



Total liabilities





3,917,910

3,858,897



Redeemable non-controlling interest





35,877

38,664



Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding —

—



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 152,251 and











152,375 shares outstanding, respectively





1,523

1,524



Capital in excess of par value





1,330,072

1,487,126



Retained earnings





6,075,009

5,534,307



Treasury stock, at cost: 5,010 and 4,886 shares, respectively





(1,428,748)

(1,272,955)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(145,997)

(234,277)



Total Synopsys stockholders' equity





5,831,859

5,515,725



Non-controlling interest





5,086

4,801



Total stockholders' equity





5,836,945

5,520,526



Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and

stockholders' equity





$ 9,790,732

$ 9,418,087





















(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended April 29, 2023 and its fiscal year 2022 ended on October 29, 2022, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.









SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1) (in thousands)



Six Months Ended

April 30,

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 538,575

$ 607,233 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Amortization and depreciation 116,922

111,962 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 48,073

42,412 Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts 39,588

34,574 Stock-based compensation 277,485

205,832 Allowance for credit losses 6,134

(4,516) Deferred income taxes (125,090)

8,944 Other non-cash 4,972

7,479 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of





acquired assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 9,289

(169,785) Inventories (48,648)

7,725 Prepaid and other current assets 49,437

(2,417) Other long-term assets (75,324)

(8,701) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (162,840)

(181,008) Operating lease liabilities (31,634)

(43,963) Income taxes 94,587

(34,246) Deferred revenue 76,165

324,176 Net cash provided by operating activities 817,691

905,701







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 67,717

43,653 Purchases of short-term investments (68,738)

(45,158) Proceeds from sales of long-term investments 7,248

582 Purchases of long-term investments -

(7,000) Purchases of property and equipment (91,368)

(67,367) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (41,324)

(109,060) Capitalization of software development costs (1,247)

(1,065) Other -

(600) Net cash used in investing activities (127,712)

(186,015)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayment of debt (1,294)

(75,938) Issuances of common stock 132,808

120,710 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (116,838)

(101,126) Purchase of equity forward contract (45,000)

- Purchases of treasury stock (560,724)

(500,000) Other (122)

(2,709) Net cash used in financing activities (591,170)

(559,063) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27,708

(19,955) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 126,517

140,668 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 1,419,864

1,435,183 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,546,381

$ 1,575,851















(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 2022 ended on April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2022, respectively. For presentation

purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Business Segment Reporting (1)(3) (in millions)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30, 2023

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2023

April, 2022 Revenue by segment













- Design Automation $ 927.6

$ 817.8

$ 1,817.4

$ 1,621.7 % of Total 66.5 %

64.0 %

66.0 %

63.7 % - Design IP $ 335.2

$ 348.5

$ 678.8

$ 707.4 % of Total 24.0 %

27.2 %

24.6 %

27.7 % - Software Integrity $ 132.1

$ 112.9

$ 260.0

$ 220.4 % of Total 9.5 %

8.8 %

9.4 %

8.6 % Total segment revenue $ 1,394.9

$ 1,279.2

$ 2,756.2

$ 2,549.5















Adjusted operating income by segment













- Design Automation $ 360.1

$ 321.4

$ 706.1

$ 614.7 - Design IP $ 86.3

$ 135.7

$ 203.9

$ 289.9 - Software Integrity $ 18.3

$ 13.0

$ 33.8

$ 25.0 Total adjusted segment operating income $ 464.7

$ 470.2

$ 943.9

$ 929.5















Adjusted operating margin by segment













- Design Automation 38.8 %

39.3 %

38.9 %

37.9 % - Design IP 25.8 %

38.9 %

30.0 %

41.0 % - Software Integrity 13.9 %

11.5 %

13.0 %

11.4 % Total adjusted segment operating margin 33.3 %

36.8 %

34.2 %

36.5 %

Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2)(3) (in millions)

















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30, 2023

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2023

April 30, 2022 GAAP total operating income – as reported $ 287.3

$ 363.7

$ 543.3

$ 710.7 Other expenses managed at consolidated level













-Amortization of intangible assets (4) 24.5

21.4

49.8

43.7 -Stock compensation (4) 143.3

110.1

277.5

205.8 -Non-qualified deferred compensation plan 2.8

(29.3)

23.0

(48.9) -Acquisition-related items 2.7

4.0

5.3

6.1 -Restructuring charges 4.1

0.3

45.0

12.1 Total adjusted segment operating income $ 464.7

$ 470.2

$ 943.9

$ 929.5















(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of

our business. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (2) These segments results are consistent with the information required by ASC 280, Segment Reporting. Synopsys' chief operating decision maker

(CODM) is our Chief Executive Officer. The CODM does not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level to our reportable

segments and, as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as shown in the table above. (3) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 2022 ended on April 29, 2023 and April 30, 2022, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer

to the closest calendar month end. (4) The adjustment includes non-GAAP expenses attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest.

