Synopsys Showcases NVIDIA Partnership Impact and Ecosystem Innovation at GTC 2026
News provided bySynopsys, Inc.
Mar 16, 2026, 16:30 ET
Mar 16, 2026, 16:30 ET
Customers across industries are revolutionizing product design and accelerating innovation with NVIDIA-accelerated engineering solutions from Synopsys
Key Highlights
SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) at NVIDIA GTC 2026 is showcasing the progress and impact of its strategic partnership with NVIDIA to revolutionize design and engineering across industries. R&D teams, from the semiconductor industry to aerospace, automotive, industrial and beyond, face significant engineering challenges including increasing workflow complexity, escalating development costs, and time-to-market pressure. At GTC, Synopsys is demonstrating how integrating the strengths of NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing with Synopsys' market-leading engineering solutions is enabling R&D teams to design, simulate, and verify intelligent products at lower cost with greater precision and speed.
"Traditional engineering methods can no longer keep pace with the complexity of today's software-defined, intelligent systems," said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. "Together with ecosystem partners, Synopsys and NVIDIA are re-engineering how products are designed and developed. By enabling the co-design of electronics and multiphysics, accelerating compute-intensive workloads and applying the power of digital twin for virtual prototyping, we are helping customers engineer the future."
"AI and accelerated computing are fundamentally reinventing engineering — from how products are designed to how they are built and operated," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Modern engineering happens inside simulations and digital twins. Together with Synopsys, we are combining NVIDIA CUDA-X, Omniverse, and AI with Synopsys' silicon-to-systems platforms to reimagine engineering for the age of AI and turn growing complexity into a powerful advantage."
Shortening Compute-intensive Engineering Workloads with NVIDIA Accelerated Computing
Synopsys has the industry's broadest portfolio of engineering applications that enable AI and GPU-accelerated computing across engineering workloads — making engineering smarter, faster, and more intuitive. Customers are utilizing NVIDIA GPU-accelerated applications from Synopsys to speed up compute-intensive workloads. Today, Synopsys announced several examples:
Astera Labs Accelerates Advanced Chip Design for AI Connectivity with Synopsys PrimeSim on AWS using NVIDIA Blackwell GPU
As AI scaling drives the need for high-speed connectivity to move massive datasets with near-zero latency, advanced chips with ultra-high-speed SerDes interfaces require extensive circuit-level simulations. Astera Labs achieved a 3.5X speedup running Synopsys PrimeSim™ using B200 GPU accelerated EC2 instances on AWS compared to CPU-only instances, dramatically shortening design validation cycles and enabling faster time-to-market for next-generation connectivity solutions.
The seamless access to GPU resources on AWS enables Astera Labs' design teams to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure setup, further accelerating time-to-market while supporting superior design accuracy.
"The collaboration between Astera Labs, Synopsys, NVIDIA, and AWS is transforming our ability to design advanced blocks for AI connectivity silicon," said Jitendra Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of Astera Labs. "By harnessing the power of NVIDIA B200 GPU-accelerated computing on AWS, we have significantly reduced simulation times and enhanced design accuracy, allowing us to deliver innovative connectivity solutions to the market faster than ever before."
"Astera Labs' work with AWS — achieving dramatically faster design cycles for the connectivity solutions that power AI — demonstrates how cloud technology is transforming innovation across entire industries," said Ozgur Tohumcu, General Manager of Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS. "We're enabling companies to access the most advanced computing tools instantly, changing how breakthrough technologies get built without the burden of managing complex infrastructure."
Digital Twins Augmented with Precision Physics Advancing Physical AI
Synopsys is an increasingly important component of physical AI development, reducing the gap between simulation and reality by grounding virtual development processes with real-world physics. From autonomous vehicles to humanoid robotics, precise simulation reduces iterations and improves synthetic data purity.
Advancing Agentic AI for Engineering
Synopsys is building an open, secure, hardware accelerated agentic AI stack in collaboration with NVIDIA to cater to use cases from silicon to systems.
Synopsys' AgentEngineer™ multi-agent workflows leverage NVIDIA Agent Toolkit and support NVIDIA NIM inference services and Nemotron models, providing performance and optionality to customers.
At GTC, Synopsys is demonstrating agentic electronic design automation (EDA) workflows, powered by AgentEngineer technology that can orchestrate complex chip design tasks, scale across high-performance environments, and keep engineers in control — accelerating productivity, managing growing design complexity, and redefining how silicon is built in the AI era. Demonstrations will include Synopsys' new industry-first L4 agentic workflow for design and verification.
Engage with Synopsys at NVIDIA GTC 2026
Visit Synopsys' booth #1135 for demonstrations of the latest AI-powered engineering solutions and engage with Synopsys experts as they discuss the future of AI-powered engineering. Synopsys sessions include:
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
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