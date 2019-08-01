Synopsys Silicon Valley Science & Technology Outreach Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Synopsys Silicon Valley Science & Technology Outreach Foundation (known as the Synopsys Outreach Foundation). For the past two decades, with Synopsys' support, the foundation has enabled 2.1 million science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) projects for K-12 teachers and students throughout the state of California.

To commemorate this milestone anniversary, the Synopsys Outreach Foundation is launching a campaign to honor and acknowledge STEM teacher excellence in the San Francisco Bay Area. From August 1 to September 1, parents and students of qualified schools in Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma, Solano, Monterey and Napa Counties can nominate their favorite K-12 STEM teacher to receive a cash prize. A total of 20 teachers will be selected and winners will be announced on September 30th.

"Through the work of the Synopsys Outreach Foundation, we have supported career development for teachers and invaluable opportunities for students to experience the thrill of scientific inquiry and a chance to build the life skills that such events offer," said Synopsys Co-CEO, Aart de Geus. "The foundation has invested in schools in every county of the State of California and prides itself on helping students from all different backgrounds and skill levels – from those who are just starting to learn about science to champions at the International Science & Engineering Fair. It's been a privilege to witness firsthand how life-changing these experiences can be, not only for the students themselves but also for their families and entire communities."

Among its many programs, the Synopsys Outreach Foundation offers free teacher trainings, an advanced science research class in the East Side Union High School District, "Science Fair 101" seminars for parents and students, and the donation of more than 100,000 science project poster boards and data collection devices each year. The Synopsys Outreach Foundation also sponsors premiere science fair events in the San Francisco Bay Area, including The Synopsys-Sonoma County STEAM Showcase, The Synopsys Alameda Science & Engineering Fair, The South Valley Science & Engineering Fair, and sciencepalooza!.

Additional information about the Synopsys Outreach Foundation and the campaign to honor STEM teachers in the San Francisco Bay Area can be found at the foundation's website.

About the Synopsys Silicon Valley Science & Technology Outreach Foundation

Synopsys is a proud sponsor of the Synopsys Outreach Foundation, which supports and celebrates California teachers and students developing science projects from kindergarten through high school. For more information on how a student or teacher can get involved with the Synopsys Outreach Foundation, please visit their website.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

