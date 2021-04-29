Synopsys Software Integrity Group Expands Channel Partner Program Under New Leadership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it is expanding the Software Integrity Group's partner program under the leadership of Tom Herrmann, the newly appointed vice president of channels and alliances. The program is chartered with expanding customer access points to the company's industry-leading application security products and services by expanding its global channel partner network and streamlining its existing partner program to better serve the channel. Herrmann, who has built and led partner programs at Tanium, VMware, and Oracle, joined Synopsys in February.

"We're excited to accelerate the expansion of our partner program with a seasoned veteran like Tom Herrmann leading the effort," said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "With the right commitment and leadership, a well-tuned channel partner program will be instrumental in scaling our business. While our business unit has traditionally focused more on direct sales – especially in North America and Europe – we have had a lot of early success in building meaningful partner relationships and customer wins across all regions. We've reached a point where more aggressive channel investment and strategy provide a faster path to our growth goals."

The Synopsys partner network currently consists of key systems integrators, consulting firms, solution providers, cloud providers, and technology partners.

The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is on pace to double partner revenue in 2021 while expanding the network of high-value partnerships and restructuring back-end operations and programs to facilitate further growth in 2022. The investment in new leadership and the decision to prioritize partner programs has been well-received.

"Our partnership with Synopsys and access to their broad portfolio of industry-leading application security solutions presents tremendous opportunity in a high-demand market," said Tom Holt, vice president of sales for InterVision Systems Technologies. "The level of collaboration and support we get from Synopsys makes it easy for us to create value and solve problems for our customers."

"Partners are a key part of a successful sales strategy in our industry," said Tom Herrmann, vice president of Channels and Alliances for the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, "and we look forward to expanding our partner relationships going forward to scale our business to the next level. Our expanded partner program will be focused on ease of doing business, predictability and profitability for our partners."

To become a partner or learn more, visit the Synopsys Software Integrity Group's channel partner webpage.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to expanding the Software Integrity Group's partner program and the expected resulting impact on revenue and growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effect of the covid-19 pandemic on business operations; actions by the United States or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional tariffs or export restrictions, which could interfere with business operations or the ability to provide products and services in certain countries; our ability to find suitable partners; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the risk factors section of Synopsys' most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Synopsys assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release.

