Synopsys Supports New Arm AGI CPU with Full-Stack Design Solutions

Arm and Synopsys partnership extended to new Arm data center CPU, including EDA, IP, and Hardware-Assisted Verification Solutions

Key Highlights

Synopsys' broad portfolio of design, analysis, and verification solutions available on Arm-based architecture enables data center-class requirements and low total cost of compute during development

Synopsys silicon-proven interface IP solutions deliver reliable high-performance design implementation to support compute subsystems

Synopsys high-performance emulation and prototyping systems enable IP and subsystem bring-up and system-level verification for complex data center workloads

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced its collaboration with Arm on the development of the Arm AGI CPU, providing solutions across its full-stack design portfolio including EDA, interface IP, and hardware-assisted verification (HAV).

Synopsys Supports Arm AGI CPU with Full-Stack Design Solutions

"Designing data center silicon for increasingly complex AI workloads requires rigorous validation across the full system," said Mohamed Awad, executive vice president, Cloud AI Business Unit, Arm. "The Arm AGI CPU reflects the strength of our SoC design and the effectiveness of our collaboration with Synopsys. Their design, IP, and verification solutions supported the development and validation of our breakthrough performance-per-watt chip for next-generation AI infrastructure."

"We congratulate Arm for delivering the AGI CPU with such ambition and precision," said Ravi Subramanian, chief product management officer, Synopsys. "This achievement reflects exceptional engineering discipline, and we're proud that Synopsys design, IP, and advanced verification solutions played a mission-critical role in delivering this innovation."

Arm and Synopsys collaborated closely to optimize the power, performance, and efficiency of the AGI CPU, built on Arm® Neoverse® CSS V3. Synopsys solutions used for the design and verification of the Arm AGI CPU, include:

Broad Portfolio of Arm-Enabled Synopsys Design Solutions Supports Power, Performance, and Area Requirements for HPC and AI Use Cases

Synopsys delivers the industry's broadest portfolio of design solutions on Arm-based architectures, including Synopsys VCS®, Fusion Compiler™, IC Validator™, PrimeTime®, and RedHawk-SC™. Synopsys provided a comprehensive portfolio of design tools with support for Arm-based architectures, including solutions for synthesis, power integrity and reliability analysis, and signoff timing and physical verification. These tools are used to support development workflows for complex, high-performance compute platforms and advanced scalability and silicon-proven success on advanced nodes, helping to achieve fast turnaround time.

Synopsys Silicon‑Proven Interface IP Accelerates Development, Reduces Integration Risk

Synopsys and Arm are continuing the companies' work together to co-optimize their IP solutions. Synopsys silicon-proven, complete IP solutions help accelerate interface subsystem development, reduce integration risk, speed the path to production, and improve silicon management.

Synopsys Software-Defined Hardware-Assisted Verification (HAV) Enables Pre‑Silicon Software Confidence and System‑Scale Validation

As the industry's highest-performance emulation and prototyping platforms, Synopsys' software-defined HAV solutions help accelerate verification and software development. Synopsys ZeBu® Server 5, combined with pre-verified Synopsys IP-HAV solutions, delivers the speed, accuracy, and fidelity needed for bring-up and system functionality and power validation ahead of silicon and on schedule. In addition, Synopsys HAPS® prototyping systems support extensive software development and system‑level performance validation use cases with broad access to Synopsys Interface Protocol Kits (IPKs) for Synopsys IP titles, further helping accelerate verification and time to market.

Synopsys support for the Arm Total Design ecosystem continues with the launch of the AGI CPU as the companies continue to collaborate to accelerate custom silicon development and reduce design complexity for Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS).

Learn more about how Arm and Synopsys are collaborating to advance custom silicon innovation: https://www.synopsys.com/partners/arm.html. To learn more about Synopsys' full-stack design capabilities for HPC and data center use cases, visit https://www.synopsys.com/hpc-data-center.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

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SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.