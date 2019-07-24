Synopsys to Host 11th Annual Codenomi-con USA at Black Hat

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will host the 11th annual Codenomi-con USA , an exclusive cybersecurity thought leadership and networking event, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, during Black Hat USA in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Held at the Skyfall Lounge at the top of the Delano Hotel, Codenomi-con USA 2019 provides a forum for cybersecurity professionals to socialize and network with peers. The event will feature a DevSecOps panel discussion moderated by Chenxi Wang, managing general partner at Rain Capital, and a keynote presentation by Chris Roberts, chief security strategist at Attivo Networks and one of the world's foremost experts on counter threat intelligence.

Attendees will also have the chance to help Synopsys give back to the community. Synopsys will make a donation to Girls Who Code for every attendee who shares their information security inspirations on an interactive wall during the event.

Codenomi-con USA 2019 agenda:

5–6 p.m. – Registration and networking reception

6–6:10 p.m. – Welcome remarks

6:10–7 p.m. – DevSecOps panel discussion moderated by Chenxi Wang

7–8 p.m. – Keynote presentation with Chris Roberts

8–10 p.m. – Networking party

Codenomi-con USA 2019 will take place at the Skyfall Lounge on the 64th floor of the Delano Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5–10 p.m. Space is limited. Please register here.

Synopsys at Black Hat 2019

Visit Booth 930 at Black Hat on Aug. 7–8 to learn how Synopsys products and services enable organizations to build secure, high-quality software faster. Booth visitors can enter a raffle for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch.

Tim Mackey, principal security strategist for the Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC), will give a presentation at Black Hat about the intersection of application security and privacy.

Session title : Privacy, Consent, Trust and Security in Modern Applications

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 7

Time : 12:40 p.m. PT

Location : Oceanside G, Mandalay Bay Conference Center

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

