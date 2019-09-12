Synopsys to Present at AI Hardware Summit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Stelios Diamantidis, head of vertical strategy and product management for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Synopsys' Design Group, will chair the 2019 AI Hardware Summit and Dr. Thomas Andersen, head of the AI and Machine Learning Center of Excellence in the Design Group, will present the opening keynote entitled "Enabling On-Device Intelligence" at the conference on Wednesday, September 18, at 8:30 a.m. at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif.

With 500+ CEOs, CTOs, architects, and engineers attending this year's event, the AI Hardware Summit is the predominant leadership forum for AI hardware. Dr. John L. Hennessy, chairman of Alphabet, former president of Stanford University, and Turing Award laureate will open the event, followed by more than 40 distinguished C-level executives from leading AI chip start-ups, business-unit heads and innovators from semiconductor leaders, and AI hardware end-users and whole-stack optimization experts.

As a partner to the world's most innovative companies, Synopsys has worked alongside many AI pioneers to enable the creation of the world's most advanced AI "super chips" with powerful enablement solutions, including reference flows, AI-focused design and verification tools, expert design services, and the industry's most comprehensive AI-ready DesignWare IP portfolio. For more information on Synopsys AI design solutions, please visit www.synopsys.com/ai.

