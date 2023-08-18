Synopsys to Present at Rosenblatt Tech Summit

18 Aug, 2023, 16:05 ET
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the following presentation for the investment community.
Rosenblatt Tech Summit
Tuesday, August 22 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET
Shankar Krishnamoorthy, GM Electronic Design Automation Group
There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be available following the live event.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
Investor Contact:
Christine Salvi-Sullivan
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1433
[email protected]
SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.
