Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server

Achieving the Amazon EC2 for Windows Server designation differentiates Synoptek as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering Amazon EC2 for Windows Server. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Synoptek is proud to be an AWS Advanced Partner and EC2 for Windows Server Partner," said Miles Feinberg, Vice President of Service Development. "Not only do we have the technical expertise needed to help companies leverage these platforms on AWS, but we also provide strong guidance on security, licensing, and cost management."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep expertise in delivering specific AWS services.

Synoptek's Managed AWS service provides customers with access to experts to properly architect and manage their AWS environment. Synoptek can help customers assess, migrate, manage, and maintain Microsoft applications to achieve greater performance, enhanced data security, and reduce operational costs. Synoptek's Managed AWS service is deployed and monitored by a team of certified AWS professionals 24x7x365, and based in North America. "We have trusted the staff at Synoptek for many years. With their expertise in AWS, Windows and SQL, they are an excellent partner," Jan Opalka, Managing Director, ACF Technologies.

Synoptek provides information technology management services, consulting and IT leadership to organizations worldwide. The firm manages and operates IT infrastructure with 24/7 operations, automated toolsets, and highly skilled technologists. Synoptek is headquartered in Irvine, California, with business operations in San Francisco, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Boise, Denver, Boston, New York, Raleigh, Miami, and New Brunswick Canada. Synoptek has been repeatedly recognized as one of the Top 100 Cloud Services Providers by Talkin'Cloud and one of the Top Managed Services Providers by MSPMentor, among other honors from Inc. Magazine, Deloitte and more.

