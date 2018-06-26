Synoptek and CloudJumper Announce Partnership to Improve Business Application Delivery

Ranked among the industry's leading global managed service providers, Synoptek is focused on innovative IT service offerings that include cloud transformation and management, virtual CIO, cyber defense, and 24x7 managed IT operations. For more than 23 years, the company's strategic growth plan has positioned Synoptek as an IT services leader in the regulated industries the company serves, providing information systems consulting and IT management services to medium and large organizations.

The Cloud Workspace® services suite by CloudJumper provides a key capability for Synoptek to provide its customers' staff with secure and reliable desktops. The CloudJumper platform provides a powerful, reliable business-class services infrastructure for anytime, anywhere access to mission-critical applications and data.

"We are servicing the needs of customers to move their systems to the cloud for cost and resiliency, and to move their data out of the reach of ransomware and malware. We get the mission-critical necessity of anytime/anywhere access to business applications and count on CloudJumper as a key enabler for these services. By combining our cyber security expertise with IT management and support with CloudJumper's advanced solution, we are transforming legacy IT environments into state-of-the-art workplaces," said Miles Feinberg, VP, Service Development, Synoptek. "With CloudJumper, we are able to modernize IT and provide a much more secure and productive computing environment with on-demand access to the most important business applications and data."

The CloudJumper solution is built for the channel and offers a highly functional Windows application delivery solution to power cloud-enabled business-class applications and data delivery. The cloud-based service provides complete usage visibility for the provider, enabling higher levels of business mobility and agility for customers while reducing the time, resource, and management requirements typically required for on-premises IT management. The CloudJumper solution redefines IT resilience and efficiency with 24x7x365 monitoring, on-demand service scaling, and a wholesale reduction in the IT hardware, software, and management costs of traditional IT.

"With the requirement for Synoptek to manage a wide range of IT services for customers in highly regulated industries, CloudJumper provides a simple, powerful, and secure solution that meets demanding business requirements," said Max Pruger, CRO, CloudJumper. "We support the company's continued success in facilitating highly productive IT environments that promise secure and compliant access to information."

About Synoptek

Synoptek provides information technology management services, consulting and IT leadership to organizations worldwide. The firm manages and operates IT infrastructure with 24/7 operations, automated toolsets, and highly skilled technologists. Synoptek has been repeatedly recognized as one of the Top 100 Cloud Services Providers by Talkin' Cloud and one of the Top Managed Services Providers by MSPMentor, among other honors from Inc. Magazine, Deloitte and more. For more information, contact Synoptek.

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the app and desktop virtualization market. CloudJumper Partners can select either CloudJumper's full-service Cloud Workspace® platform, or roll their own platform using CloudJumper's award winning Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) software. CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services, and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver app streaming, VDI, DaaS and WaaS with minimal labor, lower costs, and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, Google Compute, AWS, and most private clouds. It includes Cloud Resource App (CRA) - a zero-downtime, in-place automated upgrade from existing XenApp & XenDesktop implementations. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

