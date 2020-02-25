Synoptek and Juxto Announce Partnership to Improve Real-Time Communication Services

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synoptek, an internationally recognized managed service provider and global systems integrator, and Juxto, a global leader in real-time communications software solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that offers secure, real-time communications as a managed service. Together, Synoptek and Juxto combine over 40 years of elite IT advisory and client delivery experience and advanced communication technology to offer higher availability, flexibility and reliability to address today's increasingly demanding business needs.

This new service offering adds value to Synoptek clients by enabling a truly comprehensive and fully integrated IT solution and strategy that reduces overall costs while maximizing workforce productivity and efficiencies. Both Synoptek and Juxto leverage Ribbon Communications' Kandy Business Solutions to allow clients to transition their legacy business communications systems to the cloud and enable next-generation Unified Communications (UC) and collaboration capabilities. Synoptek selected this communications solution because of its ability to deliver advanced white-labeled communications and collaboration capabilities, in addition to Juxto's long-standing relationship with Ribbon Communications and its unique service offering.

"Synoptek faced the challenge of supporting dozens of different VOIP solutions across all of our customers," shares Tim Britt, CEO of Synoptek. "We realized that by standardizing and recommending a single partner, we could dramatically improve our customer experience. After considering multiple options, Synoptek made the decision to invest in Juxto in 2019 as a managed real-time communications partner."

Ranked in the industry's top 25 leading global managed service providers by Channel Futures' MSP 501 Annual List, Synoptek focuses on innovative IT service offerings that include cloud transformation and management, virtual CIO and CISO, data protection, 24×7×365 managed IT operations and more. Synoptek's strategic growth plan has positioned the company as an IT services leader in the heavily regulated industries the company serves, providing information systems consulting and management to mid-enterprise organizations worldwide.

Greg Walker, President of Juxto, adds, "We see tremendous value in becoming a minority-owned subsidiary of Synoptek as we can leverage their operational excellence to support our rapid growth globally. This partnership, in addition to our unique relationship with Ribbon Communications, creates an alliance that transforms how mid-market enterprises consume secure real-time communications".

Real-Time Communications via Juxto serves as a key capability for Synoptek to provide its clients with the multi-application, single environment architecture, which enables customers to select the right application for the right position or function essential to the organization.

Britt adds, "Juxto levarages Ribbon technology to deliver a solution that will allow us to deliver a live, reliable, flexible and highly available communications solution. Most VOIP solutions are sold by VARs and then the end customer is left trying to manage the quality of service across multiple networks. VOIP solutions are notorious for quality of service issues. We needed a solution that was completely managed and delivered highly available function to our customers – Juxto solved for this need."

Ribbon's Kandy Business Solutions is a suite of cloud-based services designed to enable an organization to transition its business communications (PBX, UC Clients, Collaboration, Contact Center, etc) to the cloud. In addition to delivering cloud economics, Kandy Business delivers speed with ready-to-deploy innovation. From next generation UC applications to communications enabled websites, mobile applications and contact centers, Kandy Business Solutions include ready-to-use administration portals, zero touch provisioning of phones as well as a host of deployment and troubleshooting tools to reduce installation and support costs.

About Synoptek

Synoptek is a leading global systems integrator and managed IT services provider offering comprehensive IT management and consultancy services to organizations worldwide and has worked in partnership with clients of all sizes – from mid-market to Fortune 100. For over 20 years, Synoptek has focused on providing maximum business value to clients by enabling them to grow their businesses, manage their risk and compliance, and increase their competitive position. Synoptek commits to deliver improved business results and unmatched service to every client, every time. For more information about Synoptek, please visit the company website at www.synoptek.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter .

About Juxto

Since 2001, the JUXTO team has led the cloud communication revolution, providing top quality voice networks across North America and delivering highly reliable cloud communications (i.e. IPPBX) including Secure Real-Time Communications (RTC). Juxto has partnered with Ribbon Communications, a global leader in real-time communications software solutions for service providers, enabling their services to use true carrier-grade infrastructure that connects businesses across the globe to a geo-redundant voice solution. To learn more about Juxto, please visit their website at www.juxto.com .

