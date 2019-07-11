Synoptek Hires Three New Directors To Support Its Rapid, Sustained Growth

"Over the last 20 years, Synoptek has become a market leader with over 800 employees serving more than 1,100 clients around the world with headquarters in Irvine, California and offices across North America, Europe and India," said Tim Britt, CEO of Synoptek. "As the IT landscape grows increasingly complex, and demand for our services continues to grow, we are proud to expand our team with the additions of Drew, Debbie and Joey – who are each leading industry talents in their own rights, and more importantly, share Synoptek's laser-sharp focus on client relationships and results. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome them to our team!"

Forty-year industry veteran, Drew Williams, will serve as Synoptek's new chief information security officer and director of security services. With an illustrious career dedicated to working closely with technology teams to defend core business functions and define and balance risk tolerance while driving improved safety and infrastructure security at companies including Capgemini, CONZebra and Lockheed Martin, his leadership will bolster Synoptek's already thriving security practice.

Synoptek's new director of application development and business intelligence, Debbie Zelten, brings over a decade of experience as a senior technical project manager and IT business leader for companies like AIM Specialty Health, West Monroe Partners and NTT Data, Inc. to her role. With a goal of fostering inter-team development among Synoptek's diverse global workforce, Zelten looks forward to fostering a professional service-first environment while growing the global IT leader's application development and BI practices.

Joey Lei joins Synoptek as its new director of service management. He has been tasked with establishing new techniques and service management processes to drive Synoptek's mission-critical objectives while helping to advance the company's overarching business goals. Prior to joining Synoptek, Lei was a senior advisor of product management for Enterprise Copy Data Management at Dell EMC – an early stage brand launched to modernize operations through automated copy data monitoring and management designed to limit data sprawl.

"We recognize that the key to executing world-class performance is tied directly to our ability to engage the brightest, and most passionate employees we can find," continued Britt. "We are grateful to welcome each of these results-oriented business leaders to our growing tribe and look forward to seeing what they achieve."

Synoptek has repeatedly been recognized as one of the Top 100 Cloud Services Providers by Talkin' Cloud; has been globally acknowledged as a Top Managed Service Provider by Channel Futures in its MSP 501 rankings; and has been named one of the Top Managed Services Providers by MSPMentor; among other honors from Inc. Magazine, Deloitte and more. To learn more, visit www.synoptek.com.

About Synoptek: Synoptek is a global systems integrator and managed IT services provider, offering comprehensive IT management and consultancy services to organizations worldwide. The company works in partnership with clients of all sizes – from mid-market to Fortune 100; and for over two decades, its focus has been to provide maximum business value to its clients, by enabling them to grow their businesses, manage risk and compliance and increase their competitive position. Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to every client, every time. Discover more at www.synoptek.com, or connect with Synoptek on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

