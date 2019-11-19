Synoptek is First to Partner with Orange County United Way to Implement Philanthropy Cloud and Takes Workplace Giving to a New Level

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synoptek, a leading global systems integrator and managed IT services provider, is the first company in Orange County, California to partner with Orange County United Way and implement Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud — a game-changing technology platform that inspires and empowers social change.

Tim Britt, chief executive officer at Synoptek, explains, "Our partnership with United Way and their mission to make a difference on a global scale presented a great opportunity for us to further foster our corporate social responsibility program and ultimately create a deeper impact within our communities. Now we can connect every employee to the causes they're most passionate about."

Danielle Andersen, vice president of human resources agrees, "Salesforce, a global leader in CRM, and United Way, the world's largest privately-funded nonprofit, launched this new giving and volunteering platform in 2018. The partnership combines Salesforce's capabilities and United Way's expertise in driving engagement, and community impact. This new platform gives Synoptek easier, more flexible and personal ways for our employees to engage with social issues and donate to the causes they care about. The goal of Philanthropy Cloud is to create a global network that connects companies and their employees to nonprofits at scale."

Eric Codorniz, co-founder and business development manager at Synoptek, adds, "We saw this as a benefit to all of our employees — the design and interface are intuitive and simple, and the AI technology actually allows our employees to filter opportunities and discover the most meaningful ways for them personally to give back."

Britt concludes, "Synoptek's commitment extends far beyond Orange County — we've partnered with United Way to implement this platform throughout our eight major offices in North America. We are launching at our Corporate Headquarters in Irvine, California, Sacramento, Boise, Denver, Chicago, Rochester, New York City and Boston this year.

About Synoptek

Synoptek is a global systems integrator and managed IT services provider, offering comprehensive IT management and consultancy services to organizations worldwide. The company works in partnership with clients of all sizes – from mid-market to Fortune 100; and for over two decades, its focus has been to provide maximum business value to its clients, by enabling them to grow their businesses, manage risk and compliance and increase their competitive position. Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to every client, every time. Discover more at synoptek.com, or connect with Synoptek on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

