Synoptek Recognized on Orange County Business Journal's 2019 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synoptek, a leading global systems integrator and IT management firm, has once again been named one of the fastest growing private companies by Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) – specifically, one of the top ten large companies with significant growth and expansion within Orange County. This nomination now marks the sixth consecutive year Synoptek has received recognition from OCBJ and recognized as an elite leader within the community.

"We are honored to be part of OCBJ's list of fastest growing private companies in Orange County," said Tim Britt, CEO of Synoptek. "People often ask me what drives me to get up in the morning every day. Our customers inspire me every day. They do all sorts of interesting things — many began with us as startups and are now big venture capital-funded companies, growing 50% a year. I'm both humbled and inspired knowing we get to play a role in supporting them in their success."

Ranked in top 25 of managed service providers (MSP) worldwide by Channel Futures' 2019 Global MSP 501 List, Synoptek believes no business should have to struggle to keep up with the fast pace of technology. They minimize risk in today's evolving technology landscape providing a holistic and agnostic, one-stop-shop approach — from managed IT, cloud, cybersecurity and IT advisory services to business process consulting, application management and other end-user services. Their clients learn how to integrate IT into their overall business strategy to reach goals and continuously grow.

In May, the company announced the acquisition of Dynamics Resources, a business and IT consulting firm based in Vernon Hills, IL – strengthening Synoptek's competencies in Microsoft's growing business and cloud platforms while making it a premier MSP with a reinforced position for the midmarket and Fortune 100 as a leading digital consulting, implementation and management partner.

Synoptek has grown significantly and consistently since its inception in 2001, so it comes to no surprise that they have transitioned from OCBJ's list of mid-size companies to large companies with nearly a thousand employees and revenue growing almost 40% in the last two years, topping $100 million dollars this year.

Britt concludes, "When we embarked on this journey years ago, I was told it was an impossible market — being the single advisory and technology management partner for our customers was too difficult to achieve. Today, we have over 800 consultants, application specialists, software engineers, cloud specialists and security analysts that provide a single integrated solution to help our customers realize their technology enabled vision. We have proven that by continuously evolving our portfolio of services, we can deliver more value to our customers than they can achieve on their own. We have consistently done this year after year. The thing is that today, every company is a technology company, but not all companies have the capabilities to enable the technology they need."

