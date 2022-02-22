Synoptophore Market Size to Grow by USD 62.28 mn | Technavio

Feb 22, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The synoptophore market is expected to grow by USD 62.28 mn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.09%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By application, the synoptophore market has been segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic segments. The diagnostic segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for dental procedures is expected to rise in the region, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for diagnostics from private and public dental clinics and hospitals during the forecast period.
By geography, the synoptophore market has been segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW. North America will have the largest market share growth during the forecast period.
Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The increasing incidence of visual acuity disorders is one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high cost of synoptophore devices may threaten the growth of the market.
Some of the major vendors include 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd., Appasamy Associates, Dahlgren India, Gem Optical Instruments Industries, Haag-Streit AG, Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd., Om Tao Scientific Apparatus, Prkamya Visions, Rumax International Inc., and UNITECH VISION. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - The company offers synoptophore products such as YZ23B Synoptophore.
- Appasamy Associates - The company offers Appa synoptophore for assessing binocular vision, measuring angles of deviation and treating binocular anomalies by conventional orthoptic and peptic methods.
- Dahlgren India - The company offers synoptophore products that are widely used for the assessment and treatment of ocular motility disorders in various hospitals and clinics.
Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist synoptophore market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the synoptophore market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the synoptophore market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of synoptophore market vendors
|
Synoptophore Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 62.28 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.52
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd., Appasamy Associates, Dahlgren India, Gem Optical Instruments Industries, Haag-Streit AG, Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd., Om Tao Scientific Apparatus, Prkamya Visions, Rumax International Inc., and UNITECH VISION
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 08: Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment
2.2.1 Research and development
2.2.2 Inputs
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Distribution
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Post-sales and services
2.2.7 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 22: Application Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application
5.3 Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Diagnostic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Therapeutic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Therapeutic- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Therapeutic- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ million)
Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Asia- Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 34: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)
7.5 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Key leading countries
Exhibit 40: Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing incidences of visual acuity disorders
8.1.2 Increasing technological advancement
8.1.3 Rising demand for non-invasive procedures
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High cost of synoptophore devices
8.2.2 Access to alternative treatments
8.2.3 Huge maintenance cost
Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing awareness about early diagnosis of amblyopia and strabismus
8.3.2 Increasing strategic collaborations and M&A
8.3.3 Convergence insufficiency ailments
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Industry Risk
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 46: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Vision Tech Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 48: 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 49: 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 50: 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. – Key news
Exhibit 51: 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.4 Appasamy Associates
Exhibit 52: Appasamy Associates - Overview
Exhibit 53: Appasamy Associates - Product and service
Exhibit 54: Appasamy Associates - Key offerings
10.5 Dahlgren India
Exhibit 55: Dahlgren India - Overview
Exhibit 56: Dahlgren India - Product and service
Exhibit 57: Dahlgren India - Key offerings
10.6 Gem Optical Instruments Industries
Exhibit 58: Gem Optical Instruments Industries - Overview
Exhibit 59: Gem Optical Instruments Industries - Product and service
Exhibit 60: Gem Optical Instruments Industries - Key offerings
10.7 Haag-Streit AG
Exhibit 61: Haag-Streit AG - Overview
Exhibit 62: Haag-Streit AG - Product and service
Exhibit 63: Haag-Streit AG - Key offerings
10.8 Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 64: Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 66: Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 Om Tao Scientific Apparatus
Exhibit 67: Om Tao Scientific Apparatus - Overview
Exhibit 68: Om Tao Scientific Apparatus - Product and service
Exhibit 69: Om Tao Scientific Apparatus - Key offerings
10.10 Prkamya Visions
Exhibit 70: Prkamya Visions - Overview
Exhibit 71: Prkamya Visions - Product and service
Exhibit 72: Prkamya Visions - Key offerings
10.11 Rumax International Inc.
Exhibit 73: Rumax International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Rumax International Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 75: Rumax International Inc. - Key offerings
10.12 UNITECH VISION
Exhibit 76: UNITECH VISION - Overview
Exhibit 77: UNITECH VISION - Product and service
Exhibit 78: UNITECH VISION - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 82: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
