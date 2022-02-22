Synoptophore Market Size to Grow by USD 62.28 mn | Technavio

Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By application, the synoptophore market has been segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic segments. The diagnostic segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for dental procedures is expected to rise in the region, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for diagnostics from private and public dental clinics and hospitals during the forecast period.

By geography, the synoptophore market has been segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW. North America will have the largest market share growth during the forecast period.

Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The increasing incidence of visual acuity disorders is one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high cost of synoptophore devices may threaten the growth of the market.

Some of the major vendors include 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd., Appasamy Associates, Dahlgren India, Gem Optical Instruments Industries, Haag-Streit AG, Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd., Om Tao Scientific Apparatus, Prkamya Visions, Rumax International Inc., and UNITECH VISION. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - The company offers synoptophore products such as YZ23B Synoptophore.

Appasamy Associates - The company offers Appa synoptophore for assessing binocular vision, measuring angles of deviation and treating binocular anomalies by conventional orthoptic and peptic methods.

The company offers Appa synoptophore for assessing binocular vision, measuring angles of deviation and treating binocular anomalies by conventional orthoptic and peptic methods. Dahlgren India - The company offers synoptophore products that are widely used for the assessment and treatment of ocular motility disorders in various hospitals and clinics.

Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist synoptophore market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the synoptophore market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the synoptophore market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of synoptophore market vendors

Synoptophore Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 62.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd., Appasamy Associates, Dahlgren India, Gem Optical Instruments Industries, Haag-Streit AG, Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd., Om Tao Scientific Apparatus, Prkamya Visions, Rumax International Inc., and UNITECH VISION Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.3 Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Diagnostic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Therapeutic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Therapeutic- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Therapeutic- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Asia- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)

7.5 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing incidences of visual acuity disorders

8.1.2 Increasing technological advancement

8.1.3 Rising demand for non-invasive procedures

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High cost of synoptophore devices

8.2.2 Access to alternative treatments

8.2.3 Huge maintenance cost

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing awareness about early diagnosis of amblyopia and strabismus

8.3.2 Increasing strategic collaborations and M&A

8.3.3 Convergence insufficiency ailments

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Vision Tech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 48: 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49: 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 51: 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Appasamy Associates

Exhibit 52: Appasamy Associates - Overview

Exhibit 53: Appasamy Associates - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Appasamy Associates - Key offerings

10.5 Dahlgren India

Exhibit 55: Dahlgren India - Overview

Exhibit 56: Dahlgren India - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Dahlgren India - Key offerings

10.6 Gem Optical Instruments Industries

Exhibit 58: Gem Optical Instruments Industries - Overview

Exhibit 59: Gem Optical Instruments Industries - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Gem Optical Instruments Industries - Key offerings

10.7 Haag-Streit AG

Exhibit 61: Haag-Streit AG - Overview

Exhibit 62: Haag-Streit AG - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Haag-Streit AG - Key offerings

10.8 Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Om Tao Scientific Apparatus

Exhibit 67: Om Tao Scientific Apparatus - Overview

Exhibit 68: Om Tao Scientific Apparatus - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Om Tao Scientific Apparatus - Key offerings

10.10 Prkamya Visions

Exhibit 70: Prkamya Visions - Overview

Exhibit 71: Prkamya Visions - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Prkamya Visions - Key offerings

10.11 Rumax International Inc.

Exhibit 73: Rumax International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Rumax International Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Rumax International Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 UNITECH VISION

Exhibit 76: UNITECH VISION - Overview

Exhibit 77: UNITECH VISION - Product and service

Exhibit 78: UNITECH VISION - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

