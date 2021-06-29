Synovos Names Andrew Lucas New Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Lucas named new Chief Financial Officer for Synovos. Tweet this

"Andrew's international experience with RS Components and elsewhere make him an excellent choice in helping Synovos grow our global footprint," said Synovos President Carlos Tellez. "As a veteran of the US Army, he shares our values and understands where we want to go. We're excited to have him join the executive team."

A graduate of the University of Maryland University College, Andrew earned an MBA in Management and Finance from the Goethe Business School of Frankfurt University (Germany) which included focused studies in Corporate Strategy, Supply Chain Management, and Intercultural Management at Tongji University (Shanghai, China).

Prior to Synovos, Andrew served in several roles for RS Components, including Finance Director for DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), Managing Director for DACH, and Finance Director for Central Europe. Before joining RS Components, he worked at progressively senior roles at Ernst & Young, Abbott, and Berkshire Hathaway's Duracell Brand, with responsibilities covering multiple European markets.

Andrew replaces Robert Larney, who retired after serving as CFO for five years.

ABOUT SYNOVOS

Purchased by Electrocomponents plc. in 2021, Synovos is a leading provider of technology-enabled global supply chain management services. Our integrated supply programs, built on industry-leading technology, drive increased productivity, profitability, and competitiveness. Our MRO solutions enable companies, manufacturers, large institutions, and others to streamline MRO / indirect materials management, while improving overall maintenance effectiveness and equipment reliability. Based in the U.S., Synovos provides services globally with locations in Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, and Europe.

CONTACT

Daniel Brennan

Marketing Manager

Synovos

610-293-5940

SOURCE Synovos