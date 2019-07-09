Synovos Names Walt Teesdale Senior Vice President of Operations

RADNOR, Pa., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synovos, the leading independent integrated supply chain management company in the world, announced that Walt Teesdale has been named Senior Vice President of Operations.

Teesdale, who joined the company in 2018, formerly served as a general manager for a leading North America engineering and technology services company. He has also held a variety of operational and business development leadership positions with engineering and professional service firms serving the process and industrial sectors.

"Walt's engineering background, experience in operations and leadership skills make him a strong fit as we continue to grow and enhance our service offering," said Carlos Tellez, President & CEO of Synovos.

Teesdale leads an operations team of more than 400 employees, across more than 220 client locations.

ABOUT SYNOVOS

Synovos is a leading provider of global supply chain management services. Our integrated supply programs, built on industry-leading technology, drive increased productivity, profitability and competitiveness. Our MRO solutions enable companies, manufacturers, large institutions and others to streamline MRO / indirect materials management, while improving overall maintenance effectiveness and equipment reliability. Based in the U.S., Synovos provides services globally with locations in Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Singapore and Europe.

