SYNPET to Showcase Innovative Postbiotic Solutions at Petfood Forum 2024

TAIPEI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNPET, a subsidiary brand of SYNBIO TECH, a leading lactobacillus manufacturer based in Taiwan, is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming Petfood Forum 2024. This premier event for pet food and pet treat manufacturers and industry suppliers will take place from April 29 to May 1 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

SYNPET Showcases Cutting-Edge Postbiotic Solutions at Petfood Forum 2024

With a focus on advancing pet nutrition and well-being, SYNPET specializes in probiotics and postbiotics solutions for pet food and nutritional supplements. As a top probiotic supplier in Asia, SYNPET's parent company, SYNBIO TECH, boasts the largest commercial lactic acid bacterial strain gene collection in Taiwan, as well as a microbiome research center with scientists from multiple biological domains, serving customers in more than 30 countries and holding numerous patents worldwide.

SYNPET's integrated technologies, otherwise known as SYNTEK™ thorough, includes various manufacturing technologies such as strain screening, specialized fermentation, coating, and freeze-drying, enabling the production of effective, stable, and safe probiotics. Leveraging advanced microbiome Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) analysis and scientific trials, SYNPET develops functional probiotics tailored to enhance bone and muscle strength, immunity, weight management, and kidney functions in pets.

At Petfood Forum 2024, SYNPET will showcase its headlining product:

GABA 20: A postbiotic designed for pets to boost immunity, reduce stress and aggressive behavior. Produced through lactic acid bacteria fermentation, SYNPET's GABA has high bioavailability and boasts a purity over 20%, offering stability for easy processing into various formats such as capsules, powder, and pet food formulations.

"We are thrilled to participate in Petfood Forum 2024 and introduce our innovative probiotic solutions to the pet food industry," said Tammy Chang, Vice President of SYNBIO TECH. "Our products are backed by years of research and development, aimed at improving the health and well-being of pets worldwide. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals and exploring opportunities for collaboration and growth."

SYNPET welcomes all pet food industry experts to visit its booth #1344 at the Kansas City Convention Center to learn more about its innovative probiotic solutions and advance pet nutrition and well-being together.

