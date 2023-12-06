Synplogen and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Plans to Accelerate Global DNA Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Platform Services in Japan

News provided by

Ginkgo Bioworks

06 Dec, 2023, 17:00 ET

  • Synplogen, a synthetic biology startup spun out of Kobe University's Graduate School of Science, Technology and Innovation that provides custom DNA synthesis and Gene Therapy Biofoundry™ services, has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Ginkgo Bioworks with the intent to advance global DNA manufacturing and gene therapy platform services within the Japanese market
  • Synplogen intends to support and introduce Ginkgo's gene therapy services within the Japanese biotechnology and pharmaceutical ecosystem

KOBE, Japan and BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synplogen Co., a synthetic biology startup spun out of Kobe University's Graduate School of Science, Technology and Innovation that provides custom DNA synthesis and Gene Therapy Biofoundry services, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that they have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"). Together, Synplogen and Ginkgo intend to accelerate the global development of DNA manufacturing and gene therapy platform services in Japan.

Continue Reading
Synplogen and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Plans to Accelerate Global DNA Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Platform Services in Japan
Synplogen and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Plans to Accelerate Global DNA Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Platform Services in Japan

Ginkgo and Synplogen will explore global business collaboration opportunities for DNA manufacturing. Synplogen's OGAB™ DNA synthesis services have the ability to synthesize DNA of various lengths up to 100 kbp. OGAB is also capable of complex DNA synthesis, with features such as a high/low guanine-cytosine content and repeat sequences.

Furthermore, Ginkgo and Synplogen will work to extend the reach of Ginkgo's gene therapy services in Japan. Synplogen plans to collaborate by offering business development and marketing support to connect Ginkgo's services with Japanese biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Ginkgo is prepared to utilize its end-to-end AAV gene therapy development platform, coupled with unique expertise in high-throughput design and synthesis optimization, to catalyze advancements in the Japanese bioeconomy.

"Japan has long been a leader in developing innovations for the bioeconomy," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. "We're thrilled to partner with Synplogen as we seek to grow our cell and gene therapy service offerings in Japan as well as support the vibrant and innovative Japanese bioeconomy more broadly."

"We are so honored that our DNA synthesis technology has been recognized by Ginkgo Bioworks, which is the global biofoundry leader," said Kazuhiko Yamamoto, Representative Director and CEO of Synplogen. "Ginkgo's services can play a crucial role in driving growth in Japan's bioeconomy. We look forward to the practical impact of Ginkgo's contributions, aligning well with our commitment to advancing innovative solutions for the Japanese biotech sector."

About Ginkgo Bioworks 

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (formerly known as Twitter) (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGBW), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks and @ConcentricByGinkgo), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks) or LinkedIn.

About Synplogen
Synplogen Co., Ltd. is a synthetic biology startup established in February 2017, originating from Kobe University's Graduate School of Science, Technology and Innovation. Using our proprietary DNA synthesis technologies OGAB™ and Combinatorial-OGAB, we provide DNA synthesis and DNA library construction services, and through our Gene Therapy Biofoundry™ service, we also provide design, development and analysis services for gene therapy products such as viral vectors and mRNA.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Ginkgo, including as a result of recent acquisitions, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 8, 2023 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

SYNPLOGEN CONTACT:
[email protected]

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
[email protected]

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

Also from this source

Vivici Selects Ginkgo Bioworks to Extend Their Range of Novel Dairy Proteins

Vivici Selects Ginkgo Bioworks to Extend Their Range of Novel Dairy Proteins

Vivici BV, an innovative B2B ingredients startup company using precision fermentation to make animal-free dairy proteins, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:...
Foremost Farms Selects Ginkgo Bioworks to Develop Technology for Upcycling Dairy Co-products

Foremost Farms Selects Ginkgo Bioworks to Develop Technology for Upcycling Dairy Co-products

Foremost Farms USA, a world-class producer of cheese, butter, and dairy ingredients supplied to national and international markets, and Ginkgo...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.