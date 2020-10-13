SynQor® Announces New Additions to Its Mil-COTS 270 Vin DC-DC Product Family

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SynQor, Inc., announces the latest additions to its Mil-COTS 270 Vin DC-DC product line. These new compact, high efficiency, high power, full brick DC-DC converters are based on SynQor's next-generation, isolated, fixed frequency synchronous rectifier technology. The impressive power density of the modules helps optimize space in an industry where space is at a premium. The MIL-STD-704 compliant converters are able to down-convert a 155-425 V input voltage range to an adjustable output between 10-40 Vdc for the MCOTS-C-270-40-FE or 25-60 Vdc for the MCOTS-C-270-60-FE.

These converters also have an adjustable current limit feature that allows them to power unlimited capacitive loads or a battery. When the load current demand is above the set current limit, the unit behaves as a constant current source delivering constant current independent from the output voltage. When operating below the set current limit, the unit behaves as a regulated voltage source delivering a fixed regulated voltage to the load. The designer can select the output voltage through trim resistors or by adjusting the voltage into the voltage set pin. The converter is designed to provide extremely high-power conversion at high efficiency throughout the entire output power range. The low power dissipation characteristics of these encased bricks allow designers to deliver full power to the load at baseplate temperatures as high as 95 °C.

The highly flexible encased modules, designed to operate in the harshest military conditions, are well suited for applications like radar/pulsed loads, battery charging, electronic warfare, RF power amplifiers, solid-state lasers, UAV/UUVs, rotary wing applications, and much more. The converters also include an advanced set of features like serial communication for module configuration and monitoring, integrated active current share for paralleling applications, an external clock synchronization to improve EMI performance, and a battle short feature that overrides the over-temperature shutdown feature in case the designer needs to continue to operate the unit past its intended temperature range. SynQor's field-proven, highly reliable technology shortens design cycles and helps designers/integrators yield reliable, dependable solutions for the very competitive military markets.

