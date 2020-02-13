SynQor® Releases an Advanced AC-DC 3U VPX Power Supply With Long Holdup Capabilities (VPX-3U-ACUNV-1-CH-001)

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SynQor, Inc., announces its new universal 85 to 264 Vrms AC input VPX power supply with long holdup capabilities compliant to MIL-STD-704F for critical military, aerospace and shipboard applications. This 3U VPX power supply, designed to meet VITA 62 standards, allows designers in the defense markets to power their VITA 62 chassis with the latest flexible, efficient and reliable VPX technology.

VPX-3U-ACUNV universal AC input power supply delivers 300 W with an efficiency of 84%

The long holdup VPX-3U-ACUNV universal AC input power supply delivers 300 W with an efficiency of 84%. This unit has been designed to meet MIL-704(B-F) input dropout transients. It is able to operate at wedge lock temperatures as high as 85°C with full output power. The VPX can be powered over a dual frequency range, 47 to 63 Hz and 360 to 800 Hz, with a power factor of 0.99 at 50/60 Hz and 0.97 at 400 Hz. The power module is equipped with several features, including: an integrated EMI filter, conduction cooling, six output voltages, and protections for over voltage, under voltage, short circuit and over temperature conditions. It has an optional I2C communications feature (IPMI, PMBus, VITA 46.11). The VS1 (+12 V), VS2 (+3.3 V) and the VS3 (+5 V) outputs can be load shared on a standard VITA 62 chassis. It has been designed for the most demanding military applications. The VPX power supply unit meets VITA 46, VITA 47, VITA 62, MIL-STD-461F, MIL-STD-704 (B-F), and MIL-STD-810G standards.

SynQor's products have a proven record of going above and beyond the standard military specifications to deliver the most efficient and dependable solutions in the market.

Features Universal AC Input 85 to 264 Vrms, 47 to 63 Hz and 360 to 800 Hz, PF ≥ 0.99

Six Outputs (VS1: +12V; VS2: +3.3V; VS3: +5V; Aux: +3.3V, +12V and -12V)

300 W Output Power

Temperature Operating Range: -40 to 85 °C

Long Holdup capable of meeting MIL-STD-704F input dropout requirements

Integrated EMI Filter

Over Voltage, Under Voltage, Short Circuit, Over Temperature Protections

Current Sharing on VS1, VS2 and VS3 outputs

Optional I2C communication function (Supports IPMI, PMBus, VITA 46.11)

Specification Compliance VITA 46

VITA 47

VITA 62

MIL-STD-461F

MIL-STD-704 (B-F)

MIL-STD-810G

For additional details, download the VPX-3U-ACUNV-1-CH-001 datasheet and download the VPX 3U I2C Operator's Guide. For more information or for additional power application assistance please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your Local SynQor Representative.

Media Contact

Caroline Lussier

978-849-0600

inquiries@synqor.com

Related Images

advanced-ac-dc-3u-vpx-power-supply.png

Advanced AC-DC 3U VPX Power Supply

