SynQor® Releases an Advanced AC-DC 6U VPX Power Supply (VPX-6U-ACUNV-1-C-001)

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SynQor, Inc., announces its new, universal 85 to 264 Vrms AC input VPX power supply for critical military, aerospace and shipboard applications. This 6U VPX power supply, designed to meet VITA 46 standards, allows designers in the defense markets to power their VITA 62 chassis with the latest flexible, efficient and reliable VPX technology.

The VPX-6U-ACUNV universal AC input power supply delivers 630 W, with an efficiency of 84% at 70-degrees C (at card wedge locks). It is able to operate at wedge lock temperatures as high as 85-degrees C with de-rated output power. The VPX can be powered over a dual frequency range, 47 to 63 Hz and 360 to 800 Hz, with a power factor of 0.99 at 50/60 Hz and 0.97 at 400 Hz. The power module is equipped with several features: integrated EMI filter, conduction cooling, five output voltages, over voltage, under voltage, short circuit and over temperature protections. It has an optional I2C communications (IPMI, PMBus, VITA 46.11) feature. The VS1/VS2 (+12 V), VS3 (+5 V) and the +3.3 VAUX outputs can be load shared on a standard VITA 62 chassis. It has been designed for the most demanding military applications. The VPX power supply unit meets VITA 46, VITA 47, VITA 62, MIL-STD-461F, MIL-STD-704 (B-F), and MIL-STD-810G standards.

SynQor's products have a proven record of going above and beyond the standard military specifications to deliver the most efficient and dependable solutions on the market.

Features

Universal AC Input 85 to 264 Vrms, 47 to 63 Hz and 360 to 800 Hz, PF ≥ 0.99

Five Outputs (VS1/VS2: +12V; VS3: +5V; Aux: +3.3V, +12V and -12V)

630 W Output Power

Temperature Operating Range: -40 to 70-degrees C (85-degrees C de-rated power)

Integrated EMI Filter

Over Voltage, Under Voltage, Short Circuit, Over Temperature Protections

Current Sharing on VS1/VS2, VS3 and +3.3VAUX outputs

Optional I2C communication function (Supports IPMI, PMBus, VITA 46.11)

Specification Compliance

VITA 46

VITA 47

VITA 62

MIL-STD-461F

MIL- STD-704 (B-F)

(B-F) MIL-STD-810G

Please click here to download the VPX-6U-ACUNV datasheet and here to download the VPX-6U-ACUNV Operator's Guide. For more information on this, or for additional power application assistance, please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your Local SynQor Representative.

About SynQor: Located in Boxborough, Massachusetts, USA, SynQor is a leading supplier of power conversion solutions to the military, avionics, transportation, medical, industrial, telecommunications and computing markets. SynQor's innovative products are designed to exceed the demanding performance, quality and reliability requirements of today's power electronic engineers who develop leading-edge infrastructure hardware. SynQor provides all the power conversion modules needed to build a power system, and we also provide complete power systems. SynQor's capabilities include both standard and custom solutions, and we deliver them with industry-leading service and support. SynQor's total commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and continuous improvement drives our business processes.

Caroline Wilson

Press Contact SynQor, Inc.

inquiries@synqor.com

9788490600

