SynQor® Releases an Advanced Military Field-Grade, 3-Phase Input UPS (UPS-1500-S-1U-T)

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SynQor, Inc., announces its new 3-Phase balanced input military field-grade Uninterruptible Power Supply. In addition to providing a glitch-free, continuous power to loads, this UPS also tackles the difficult problem of unbalanced loads on 3-Phase systems in aircraft and ships. MIL-STD-1399-300B requires that all the phase currents be balanced to within ±5% for ships and ±3% for submarines. Achieving this high degree of phase current balance with today's single-phase electronic loads is now easy with the new SynQor 3-Phase input UPS. The 3-Phase input UPS allows Single-Phase loads to appear at the power source as a clean, well-behaved, nearly zero reactance balanced MIL-STD-1399-300B compliant 3-Phase load. The 3-Phase input UPS has a floating ground option for air or sea craft applications that might require that feature.

Balanced 3-Phase Input 1250 Watt Military Field-Grade UPS On-line Double Conversion, Hot-Swappable Internal Battery Sealed, Shock-Proof, Weather-Proof Construction 1U Rack Unit, Ultra-Low Weight (32 lb)

This 3-Phase input UPS is compact, ultra-light, fully isolated and designed for military and aerospace applications. This military field-grade UPS is designed to withstand the harshest and extreme electrical, shock/vibration and environmental conditions. The UPS can draw power from a 3-Phase "Wye" or "Delta" connected AC source or from a 28 Vdc power source if equipped with the optional DC input port. The backup power of the system is provided by an advanced, highly efficient, low-weight, compact, sealed lithium polymer battery pack. SynQor's battery packs can significantly outperform other market solutions in the same class. The Single-Phase output of the 3-Phase UPS can be selected to be 115 or 230 Vrms at 50, 60 or 400 Hz with a maximum output capacity of 1250W/1500VA. The 3-Phase input UPS also has two optional ports, DC1 and DC2. The DC1 port can deliver several different voltages from 12 to 50 Vdc at 500 W. The DC2 port, if the UPS is not equipped with the DC input option, can deliver up to 1250 W of regulated or semi-regulated 24, 28 or 50 Vdc. Additional options for the UPS system include: a SNMP/Ethernet base module that allows real-time remote system monitoring with trap/email features that warn users and monitoring consoles of important system events; a 2U enclosure that increases battery run time from 10 to 24 minutes; a feature that allows wide dynamic input frequency range of operation (47-800 Hz) for variable frequency input AC applications; a droop share option that allows for load sharing of the DC2 output and a redundant (N+M) option that allows multiple UPS units to load share in either Single-Phase, Split-Phase or 3-Phase configurations. This UPS outperforms other products in its class in output power, efficiency, reliability, flexibility, weight and size. SynQor's US products have a proven record not only of satisfying military specifications but going above and beyond specifications to deliver the most efficient and dependable solutions in the market.

Features

Balanced load currents for 3-Phase sources; MIL STD 1399 - 300B

- Universal AC input: 80-265VAC; 47-65Hz or 47-800Hz

Output Power: 1250W/1500VA at 115 or 230 Vrms at 50, 60 or 400 Hz

Built-in Load Sharing and Redundant (N+M) capabilities

>10-minute or > 24-minute battery run-time at full power

1U High Rack-Mount unit (17" x 22.53" x 1.73")

Low Wight: 32 lb

Specification Compliance

MIL- STD-1399 - 300B

- MIL-STD-810G

MIL-STD-461F

MIL-STD-704F

MIL-STD-1275D

Download the UPS-1500-S-1U-T datasheet. The accessories page is linked here . For more information on this or for additional power application assistance please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

