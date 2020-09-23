SynQor® Releases an Advanced Military Field-Grade, 3-Phase, Programmable Output Power Supply MPPS-4000

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SynQor, Inc. announces its new compact, lightweight, fully isolated military field-grade Programmable Output Power Supply (MPPS). The MPPS will accept a wide range of frequencies and 3-Phase inputs and has three programmable DC output voltage options: 0-35 V, 0-55 V and 0-80 V, all up to 4 kW of output power. The power supply also includes a user-programmable current limit feature.

Advanced Military Field-Grade 3-Phase Programmable Output Power Supply MPPS-4000

This power supply is designed to meet the strictest military standards: MIL-STD-704F, 1275D, 461F, 1399-300B, and 810G. The MPPS also tackles the difficult problem of unbalanced 3-Phase loads on aircraft and ships. MIL-STD-1399-300B requires that all the phase currents be balanced to within ±5% for ships and ±3% for submarines. The MPPS achieves a high degree of input phase current balance while delivering regulated DC power, which makes it compliant to MIL-STD-1399. The power supply has been tested extensively to MIL-STD-810G shock, drop, and vibration requirements. The units can operate in harsh environments (rain, sand, salt, high altitude, and a wide temperature range: -40 °C to +70 °C).

The MPPS is highly versatile and includes several features that can be helpful to high-tech military field operations groups. Up to eight units can be configured in parallel to deliver higher power. The internal control systems in the units allow for synchronized start and stops of the parallel group so the entire system appears to operate as a single power supply. A battle short feature allows the unit to continue to operate beyond the specified temperature range. It includes an SNMP Ethernet base module that allows real-time remote system monitoring with trap/email features that warn users and monitoring consoles of important system events. The MPPS outperforms other products in its class in terms of output power, efficiency, reliability, flexibility, weight, and size. SynQor's products have a proven record not only of satisfying military specifications but going above and beyond these specifications to deliver the most efficient and dependable solutions in the market.

Features

4 kW programmable DC output voltage (up to 0-80 Vdc) and current limit

Universal AC input: 85-265 Vrms L-L; 47-800 Hz

Balanced load currents for 3-Phase sources; MIL- STD-1399 - 300B

- Up to 8 units can be paralleled for higher power

1U High Rack-Mount unit (17" x 20.42" x 1.73")

Low Weight 28 lbSpecification Compliance

MIL-STD-461F

MIL-STD-704F

MIL-STD-810G

MIL-STD-1275D

MIL- STD-1399 - 300B

Please download the MPPS-4000-1U datasheet and the Operator's Guide. For more information on this or for additional power application assistance, please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

