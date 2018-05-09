SynQor® Releases an Advanced Military-Grade Compact 4 kW Inverter (MINV-4000) Converts 28 Vdc Input to Single Phase AC Output

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SynQor, Inc., announces its new rugged, high power, compact, military-grade inverter. The new 4000 W 115/230 AC fully isolated, low weight, easy to use inverter is designed for military, field and mobile high-reliability applications. This military-grade inverter is designed to withstand the harshest and extreme electrical, shock/vibration and environmental conditions. The inverter draws power from a standard 28 Vdc power supply and delivers an isolated, clean, well-conditioned, pure-sinusoidal AC output. Compliant with a wide range of military standards, this inverter is designed for applications where output power, space, weight and reliability in harsh environments are a major concern.

Converts 28 Vdc Input to Single Phase AC Output (115 or 230 Vrms at 50, 60 or 400 Hz) Multi-Unit Capabilities allow Parallel, Redundant and 3-Phase Systems Sealed, Shock-Proof, Weather-Proof Construction 1U Rack Unit, Ultra-Low Weight (32 lbs.)

The MINV inverter is also extremely flexible. The MINV supports parallel and N+M redundant configurations of up to 32 units for high power and/or high reliability requirements. Multiple MINV units can be arranged to deliver complex multiphase power schemes like, 3-phase and split-phase (doubling line-to-line output voltage and total output power). The MINV can also be combined with SynQor's 3-Phase Military Power Supply (MPS-4000) to create a 3-Phase to Single-Phase AC Changer for applications that require: a well-balanced 3-phase input current, a well-conditioned, clean single-phase AC output or a single-phase AC output with different voltage and/or frequency characteristics.

Options for the MINV include: an SNMP Ethernet base module that allows configuration via a user-friendly web interface and real time remote monitoring with trap/email features that warn users and monitoring consoles of important system events; a wide range of AC output characteristics (115 or 230 Vrms at 50, 60 or 400 Hz); a floating ground option for naval and aerospace applications; and an electronic AC output breaker that allows users to build fault-tolerant, dependable, redundant, high-output power solutions.

The MINV and all of its internal electronic subassemblies are designed and manufactured by SynQor in its US facilities.

Features

28 Vdc to single-phase AC (4 kW 115 or 230 Vrms at 50, 60 or 400 Hz)

Pure sinusoidal, well-formed AC output for 0.0-1.0 power factor linear/nonlinear loads

Parallel and N+M redundant power solutions of up to 32 units

Rugged, sealed, weather-proof, shock-proof, wide temperature range -40 to +55 °C

Compact, ultra-low weight, 1U high rack-mount unit (17" x 22.25" x 1.73"; 32 lbs.)

Specification Compliance

MIL- STD-1399 - 300B

- MIL-STD-810G

MIL-STD-461F

MIL-STD-704F

MIL-STD-1275D

Please click here to download the MINV-4000-1U-28 datasheet and here for the Owners Guide. The accessories page is located here. For more information on this or for additional power application assistance please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

About SynQor: Located in Boxborough, MA USA, SynQor is a leading supplier of power conversion solutions to the military, avionics, transportation, medical, industrial, telecommunications and computing markets. SynQor's innovative products are designed to exceed the demanding performance, quality, and reliability requirements of today's power electronic engineers who develop leading-edge infrastructure hardware. SynQor provides all the power conversion modules needed to build a power system, and we also provide complete power systems. SynQor's capabilities include both standard and custom solutions, and we deliver them with industry leading service and support. SynQor's total commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and continuous improvement drives our business processes.

Media Contact

Caroline Wilson

Phone: 978-849-0600 x3853

Email: cwilson@synqor.com

