Synspira Therapeutics Appoints Industry Leaders Dr. Alexey Margolin And Robert K. Coughlin To Board Of Directors

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synspira Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of people with cystic fibrosis (CF) and other rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Alexey Margolin, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board, Allena Pharmaceuticals, and Robert K. Coughlin, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, to its board of directors.

"Bob and Alex are recognized industry leaders in the biotech community, each with an impressive list of accomplishments. We are very pleased to have them join our board of directors, as we advance a portfolio of products and create important partnerships with companies and organizations that will help advance our mission," said Robert Gallotto, President and Chief Executive Officer, Synspira Therapeutics. "Synspira will benefit tremendously from their knowledge and expertise, which includes a successful track record of raising capital and growing companies, as well as a deep understanding of the cystic fibrosis and rare disease patient community we are focused on. We look forward to their contributions."

Dr. Alexey Margolin is Chairman of the Board of Allena Pharmaceuticals, a public clinical stage pharmaceutical company, and previously served as CEO (2011-2019). Prior, he co-founded Alcresta Therapeutics, a medical device company focused on developing products for CF and other rare diseases; he served as CEO (2011-2014) and is currently on the board of directors. In 2008, Dr. Margolin co- founded Alnara Pharmaceuticals, and served as President and CEO until 2010, when the company was acquired by Eli Lilly. As Chief Scientific Officer for Altus Pharmaceuticals, he helped build a portfolio of products for rare diseases. Dr. Margolin is the author of more than 60 publications and an inventor on numerous patents.

"I am pleased to join Synspira's board at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Dr. Margolin. "The Synspira team has a proven track record of developing novel therapies that can change the way we treat debilitating rare diseases. I look forward to working closely with the team, to continue to build momentum and advance its development program, including its lead compound, SNSP113, for the treatment of life-threatening pulmonary conditions."

Robert K. Coughlin has served as President and CEO of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) since 2007. MassBio is focused on advancing Massachusetts' leadership in the life sciences, to ensure that innovative companies have the best environment possible to research, develop, and commercialize breakthrough therapies and cures for people around the world. Previously, he served as the Undersecretary of Economic Development for Massachusetts, where he prioritized both healthcare and economic development issues. Earlier in his career, he was elected State Representative to the 11th Norfolk district for three terms and has held senior executive positions in the environmental services, capital management and venture capital industries. Mr. Coughlin is a tireless advocate for the CF and rare disease patient community.

"Synspira is taking an innovative approach to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cystic fibrosis and other rare diseases," said Mr. Coughlin. "I am especially excited by the company's vision and patient-centric development of new therapies that have the potential to change the lives of people with CF, and other rare diseases, and their families. I look forward to working with the Synspira team to support their business strategy and continued growth."

About SNSP113

The company's lead product, SNSP113, is a first-in-class inhaled glycochemistry-based therapeutic with a novel mechanism of action intended to target the underlying cascade of events that lead to progressive pulmonary disease or life-threatening pulmonary infections, such as nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Burkholderia cepacia complex or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), while reducing patient burden. SNSP113 has a novel non-antibiotic mechanism of action that has been shown to interact with the cell walls of invading bacteria to increase their permeability, even in the presence of dormant persister bacteria, and enhance the efficacy of standard antibiotics. It is designed to normalize mucus viscosity and transport, while also disrupting the cohesion of bacterial biofilm to improve airway clearance. Synspira is planning to initiate a study of SNSP113 in cystic fibrosis patients in 2019, a trial that is supported in part by a development award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics, Inc.

About Synspira

Synspira Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to significantly improving the lives of people with rare diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. Synspira is developing a rationally designed portfolio of products to improve clinical outcomes, reduce treatment burden and address the unmet needs of people with rare diseases. The company's lead product, SNSP113, is a first-in-class inhaled glycochemistry-based therapeutic with a novel mechanism of action designed to target the underlying cascade of events that lead to recalcitrant life-threatening pulmonary infections and progressive pulmonary disease. Synspira is a privately held company headquartered in Framingham, MA. At Synspira, we are inspired by the people we serve and are driven to make a difference.

