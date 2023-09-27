Syntax and Mansueto Ventures launch the Fast Company Most Innovative Company Index

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax, a leading provider of innovative financial data and technologies, and Mansueto Ventures, the publisher of Fast Company and Inc., have launched the Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Index (the "Index"), a one-of-a-kind index that allows investors to track the performance of the publicly traded honorees from the Fast Company Most Innovative Companies List (the "MIC List").

First introduced in 2008, the annual MIC List has been the definitive source for recognizing the organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society. The list recognizes 540 global companies from 54 distinct industry categories, reflecting innovation across sectors and often capturing emerging technologies and sustainable consumer products and services that are propelling the world forward. The Index is constructed to be investable by selecting securities of companies from the MIC List that meet the minimum liquidity and size criteria and are traded on the recognized global stock exchanges.

Andrei Senyuk, Head of Index Development at Syntax, said, "The Most Innovative Companies Index includes a group of names that are well-positioned to grow and disrupt their respective industries. The companies included in the Index span different sectors and industries but share the important characteristic of developing and delivering cutting edge technologies and products to customers."

The Index is designed to measure the performance of publicly traded entities on the MIC List. The MIC List is curated each year by Fast Company's editorial staff, which assesses the novel significance of the business initiatives of thousands of companies and considers the impact of those efforts on each company's business, its industry and society at large. Ultimately, this group is narrowed down to spotlight the most innovative companies in a given year.

"Innovation can come from anywhere, and at Fast Company, we look for it everywhere," says Brendan Vaughan, Editor in Chief of Fast Company. "Each year, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list celebrates standout organizations, regardless of size, location or industry. Our team of editors and reporters spend months researching the lists, searching for companies whose innovative work will change the world in demonstrable ways. The MIC Index provides a new lens for tracking the impact of these innovations over time."

Additional details on the Index can be found at www.syntaxdata.com/indices/FCMICX.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Syntax

Syntax LLC is a financial data and technology company that codifies business models. Syntax operates through three segments: Company Data, Wealth Technology, and Financial Indices. Using its patented FIS® technology inspired by systems sciences, the Company Data segment offers the most comprehensive, granular, and accurate product line revenue data available on the market. The Wealth Technology segment then uses this abundance of data to facilitate the instantaneous creation and ongoing management of direct indexing solutions and rules-based equity portfolios through a fully automated platform. The Financial Indices segment enables Syntax to deliver customized and proprietary indices, including core global benchmarks and micro- and macro-thematic, smart beta, defined outcome, and target volatility indices. These indices are foundational for a range of financial products, such as ETFs, UITs, and structured products. Learn more at www.syntaxdata.com.

SOURCE Fast Company