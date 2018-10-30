Syntec Optics Advances Optics Manufacturing with Ultem

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntec Optics, a leading optics and photonics manufacturer located in Rochester NY, announced today that it is expanding its manufacturing expertise used for missile guides and night-vision goggles to surgical instruments and aviation datacom.

Dr. Rob Parada, President of Syntec Optics said, "Unfilled and glass-filled variants of Ultem have applications across many markets, from next-generation defense platforms to medical and datacom products. While these materials can be challenging to mold and machine, their optical and physical properties make them well-suited for both photonics and mechanical components in state-of-the-art products."

Syntec Optics and its precision machining division (Wordingham Technologies) have invested in the development of mature manufacturing methods for these materials. These manufacturing techniques enable low-cost replicative molding of small barrels for disposable surgical devices and optically coated interconnect arrays for datacom. These techniques also enable precision machining of durable thin-walled barrels for military applications.

" Syntec Optics continues to push the envelope for visible and infrared spectrum to achieve lower cost and weight in harsh operating environments," said Syntec's executive chairman and investor, Al Kapoor . Syntec-manufactured optics and photonics components and assemblies are used in diverse products that include robotics, medical surgery devices, and driverless cars.

Syntec Optics is North America's largest privately-owned custom optics component and assembly provider. It is expanding its state-of-the-art 85,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in the metropolitan Rochester area.

