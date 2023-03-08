Syntech Celebrates International Women's Day 2023 with 'Gaming Gear Play to WIN' Event

SHENZHEN, China, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntech, a leading brand in the electronic accessories market, is proud to celebrate International Women's Day 2023 with a commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. As a company with strong female representation in both the workforce and management, Syntech is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of women worldwide.

The theme of International Women's Day 2023, "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality" aligns perfectly with Syntech's Consumer-Focused Expansion Plans. Syntech recognizes that women's lack of participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics has huge costs. Syntech is committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls, as outlined in the fifth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The company's workforce is comprised of over 60% female employees, with more than 50% of C-levels held by women. Women's participation in technology lead to more creative solutions and greater potential for innovation that meets sustainable business development. The aim is to make brands and products that are engaged by female employees more relevant to the needs of female gamers, as the part of Consumer-Focused Expansion Plans. Syntech integrates gender equality into its business strategy, which highlights the respect for the advancement of women around the world.

"We recognize that digital technology is opening new doors to enhance the power of women, girls, and other marginalized groups worldwide," said Armi, women founder of Syntech. "Our commitment is to respond to the United Nations' call for innovation and technology to promote gender equality. Designing accessories suitable for female gamers is our responsibility. We are proud to celebrate International Women's Day 2023 with our 'Gaming Gear Play to WIN' event, which encourages women to participate in Syntech's gaming community."

As International Women's Day celebrations, Syntech is hosting a "Gaming Gear Play to WIN" event, where gaming accessories are 15% off, and customers can enter the code "WOMENSDAY" to participate. Syntech believes that gaming is for everyone, regardless of gender, and the company is committed to providing the best gaming accessories for all gamers.

For more information about Syntech and "Gaming Gear Play to WIN" event, please visit https://syntechhome.com/.

Syntech is a leading brand of electronic accessories, with a focus on innovative design and exceptional performance. Established in 2017 and headquartered in the technology hub of Shenzhen, the company's mission is to enhance the user experience of digital content through its products. Syntech has a rapidly expanding presence in over 80 countries and is committed to becoming a globally recognized brand.

