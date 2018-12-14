SynTech Nutrition Brings Philosophy of Full Transparency and High-Dosage Formulations to the United States

SynTech Nutrition will be marketing its Elite Series sport supplements, which are based on the latest scientific research, in the United States beginning in 2019.

"We are so excited about bringing our sport supplements to the United States," Wigman said. "We believe the American consumer will appreciate our full-transparency philosophy and effective, scientifically-researched, high-dosage supplements that have been very popular and successful in Europe."

Wigman started working in the supplement industry shortly after graduating college in 2005. With his years of experience in retail, he and his business partner founded their own wholesale and distribution firm for companies, which wanted to sell their products throughout Europe.

However, when American nutrition companies approached Wigman, he had to ask them for their product composition sheets, which listed all the ingredients, in order to get them registered in the European market. "Ninety-nine percent of the American companies did not want to give us their product sheets. The proprietary blends were company secrets," he said.

One brand, however, did send them its product formulations.

"When I got them I was very disappointed. I nearly fell out of my chair. Although perhaps 14 or 15 ingredients were listed for a pre-workout, there was only two real active ingredients being used," Wigman said. "There was arginine and caffeine, but all the other ingredients had little if any impact on the product."

That was when the idea for SynTech Nutrition was conceived.

"People needed to know what they were taking and they didn't know," Wigman said. "They also needed sport supplements that really worked."

Since its founding in 2010, SynTech Nutrition has maintained its vision of total transparency.

"We created a label that showed all the ingredients and the exact formulations. We showed how much of each active ingredient was in the supplement and how much you received per serving," Wigman said, adding that SynTech did not add unnecessary ingredients.

"Our research department created formulations based on the latest scientific studies and made sure the high dosages were effective," he added.

SynTech is now bringing this philosophy of total transparency and high dosage to America.

"Try it and experience the difference," Wigman said.

Medix Laboratories NV is the parent company of SynTech Nutrition, which was founded in 2010 and has grown steadily by distributing its sport supplements throughout Europe, including Sweden, France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

