SynTech Nutrition Perfect Complement to National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

"As a health and wellness company, we want people to be healthy. A great first step toward better health is increasing your phyiscal activity," said Bob Wigman, director of Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition. "Take a daily walk, start biking to school, join a gym – these are all good ways to become more fit."

SynTech Nutrition, which is a leading European nutritional supplement company, is bringing its Elite Series product line to America for athletes and weekend warriors who are looking for "all-in-one" supplements.

"Our supplements have been popular throughout Europe," Wigman said. "We decided it was a good time to enter the U.S. market with our high-dose products. These supplements are the 'Rolls-Royce' offerings of SynTech Nutrition."

The Elite Series, which is for athletes in all sports disciplines, includes:

SynTsize Pump , which is an all-in-one pre-workout product that includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. of BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training.

, which is an all-in-one pre-workout product that includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. of BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training. SynTsize Recovery , which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.

, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels. Synedrine , which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive research.

, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive research. Syntest PM , which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6.

, which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6. SynaVit , which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body.

, which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body. ProXtend, which is an intra-workout product that can be taken immediately before or during training as a multifunctional instant drink designed for both endurance and power athletes.

SynFlex, which is a sophisticated formula to improve mobility of joints, connective tissue and cartilage.

In addition to the supplements in the Elite Series, SynTech Nutrition will also introduce three more products to the American public:

BCAA & Glutamine, which is an intra-workout drink that can be drunk immediately before, during or after training.

Aestr-X, which is a powerful pre-workout drink specially designed without creatine and without carbs.

Double Buffered Creatine by Crea-Trona®, which comes from the leading German company AlzChem / Creapure®.

SynTech Nutrition distributes its scientifically-based, high-dose supplements throughout Europe, including Sweden, France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

"It is always a good time to start a fitness regimem. National Physical Fitness and Sports Months highlights the need and helps educate everyone," Wigman said.

For more information on SynTech Nutrition's Elite Series, visit syntech-nutrition.com .

