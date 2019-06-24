SynTech Nutrition Promotes Aestr-X, a Pre-Workout Drink Without Creatine

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-workout supplements help give you an energy boost before starting your exercise regimen.

Sometimes, especially if people feel sluggish, they want a pre-workout drink to increase stamina. But many such drinks are loaded with creatine and carbs which often are included in post-workout drinks.

Aestr-X, which was developed by SynTech Nutrition, was specifically formulated to give you your energy boost without any creatine and carbs.

"We developed Aestr-X without creatine because many consumers already have post-workout supplements that have that component. Aestr-X has the necessary amino acids, which will give you an amazing muscle pump and increase your workout capacity and endurance," said Bob Wigman, director of Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition, which is introducing its high-dose Elite Series of nutritional supplements to America.

Wigman said Aestr-X was developed to stimulate nitric oxide production and improve blood flow from and to the active muscles. Aestr-X is one of SynTech Nutrition's high-dose synergistic supplements.

SynTech Nutrition is bringing its Elite Series product line to the U.S. in 2019 for athletes and weekend warriors who are looking for "all-in-one" supplements.

The Elite Series, which is for athletes in all sports disciplines, includes:

SynTsize Recovery , which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.

, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels. Synedrine , which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive research.

, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive research. Syntest PM , which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6.

, which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6. SynaVit , which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body.

, which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body. ProXtend, which is an intra-workout drink that can be taken immediately before or during training as a multifunctional product designed for both endurance and power athletes.

SynFlex, which is a sophisticated formula to improve mobility of joints, connective tissue and cartilage.

SynTsize Pump , which is an all-in-one pre-workout product that includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. of BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training.

In addition to the supplements in the Elite Series and Aestr-X, SynTech Nutrition will also introduce two more products to the American public:

BCAA & Glutamine, which is an intra-workout drink that can be consumed immediately before, during or after training.

Double Buffered Creatine by Crea-Trona®, which comes from the leading German company AlzChem/Creapure®.

"We have a complete product line for everyone's workout regimen," Wigman said.

