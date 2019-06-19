SynTech Nutrition Promotes Early Diagnosis and Treatment During Men's Health Month in June

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SynTech Nutrition, a health and wellness company, urges men to seek early diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injuries during Men's Health Month.

The company, a leader in nutritional supplements in Europe, is bringing its high-dose products to the U.S. market in 2019.

"Men's Health Month is a perfect opportunity for men of all ages to schedule their annual physical," said Bob Wigman, director of the Belgium-based enterprise. "Annual physicals can help diagnose diseases before they do great damage."

One of the goals of Men's Health Month is to educate men about preventable illnesses, such as lung cancer, heart disease and stroke.

"Everyone takes a health risk when they don't see their primary-care doctor on a regular basis," Wigman said. "High blood pressure, which is called 'the silent killer' because you don't have outward symptoms, can cause kidney and heart disease."

SynTech Nutrition is bringing its high-dose Elite Series product line, which is backed up by the latest scientific research, to the U.S. in 2019 for athletes and weekend warriors who are looking for "all-in-one" supplements.

The Elite Series, which is for athletes in all sports disciplines, includes:

SynTsize Pump , which is an all-in-one pre-workout product that includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. of BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training.

, which is an all-in-one pre-workout product that includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. of BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training. SynTsize Recovery , which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.

, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels. Synedrine , which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive research.

, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive research. Syntest PM , which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6.

, which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6. SynaVit , which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body.

, which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body. ProXtend, which is an intra-workout drink that can be taken immediately before or during training as a multifunctional product designed for both endurance and power athletes.

SynFlex, which is a sophisticated formula to improve mobility of joints, connective tissue and cartilage.

In addition to the supplements in the Elite Series, SynTech Nutrition will also introduce three more products to the American public:

BCAA & Glutamine, which is an intra-workout drink that can be consumed immediately before, during or after training.

Aestr-X, which is a powerful pre-workout drink specially designed without creatine and without carbs.

Double Buffered Creatine by Crea-Trona®, which comes from the leading German company AlzChem/Creapure®.

"SynTech consumers almost by definition are seeking to live a healthier life," Wigman said. "In addition to their regular exercise regimen, be it weights in the gym or cycling, everyone should take stock of their health in June, and schedule their annual physical."

For more information on SynTech Nutrition's Elite Series, visit syntech-nutrition.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE SynTech Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.syntech-nutrition.com/en

