SynTech Nutrition Promotes National Arthritis Awareness Month in May

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SynTech Nutrition, a health and wellness company, encourages all of its followers to learn about the dangers of arthritis during National Arthritis Awareness Month in May.

Arthritis affects about 54 million adults in the United States.

SynFlex, one of SynTech Nutrition's Elite Series supplements, was designed for joints, and also for people with osteoarthritis.

"Arthritis, and there are more than 100 types of the disease, has serious consequences to your quality of life," said Bob Wigman, director of Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition, which is introducing its high-dose nutritional supplements to America.

The chance of getting arthritis increases with age, family history, and even gender. Women are more likely to get some types of arthritis.

But health experts do suggest several options to help keep those achy joints at bay:

Eat fish

Maintain a healthy weight

Exercise

Avoid injuries

Protect your joints by using proper techniques when working or lifting.

The Arthritis Foundation notes that although some risk factors cannot be prevented, there are some steps you can take to minimize your risk. For example, control your weight for Osteoarthritis, and don't smoke for Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Exercise also is "critical" according to the Mayo Clinic.

SynTech Nutrition is bringing its Elite Series product line to the U.S. in 2019 for athletes and weekend warriors who are looking for "all-in-one" supplements.

The Elite Series, which is for athletes in all sports disciplines, includes:

SynFlex, which is a sophisticated formula to improve mobility of joints, connective tissue and cartilage, was developed for people with osteoarthritis.

SynTsize Pump , which is an all-in-one pre-workout product that includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. of BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training.

SynTsize Recovery , which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.

Synedrine , which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive research.

Syntest PM , which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6.

SynaVit , which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body.

ProXtend, which is an intra-workout drink that can be taken immediately before or during training as a multifunctional product designed for both endurance and power athletes.

In addition to the supplements in the Elite Series, SynTech Nutrition will also introduce three more products to the American public:

BCAA & Glutamine, which is an intra-workout drink that can be consumed immediately before, during or after training.

Aestr-X, which is a powerful pre-workout drink specially designed without creatine and without carbs.

Double Buffered Creatine by Crea-Trona®, which comes from the leading German company AlzChem/Creapure®.

"We encourage everyone to learn more about arthritis, especially the baby boomer generation because as people age they are at more risk to develop arthritis," Wigman said.

"But exercise can help keep you healthy and strengthen your joints. Choose a sensible exercise regimen that fits your capabilities," he added.

For more information on SynTech Nutrition's Elite Series, visit syntech-nutrition.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE SynTech Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.syntech-nutrition.com/en

