SynTech Nutrition's ProXtend Gives Endurance Athletes an Edge

SynTech Nutrition's ProXtend is an intra-workout drink which, because of its formula, can also be taken immediately before training. It is a strategic mix of carbohydrates and a massive dose of BCAAs, L-Glutamine, L-Citrulline Malate and vitamins.

"We developed ProXtend to help you get the maximum benefit from your training," said Bob Wigman, director of Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition. "During endurance training your muscles need nutrients, and the best time to give your muscles the nutrients they need is during a workout."

Wigman said SynTech Nutrition, a leading European nutritional supplement company, is bringing its Elite Series of high-dose sports supplements to the U.S. market in 2019.

SynTech's Elite supplements include:

SynTsize Pump , which is an all-in-one pre-workout product. It includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training.

, which is an all-in-one pre-workout product. It includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training. SynTsize Recovery , which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.

, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels. Synedrine , which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market. Its formula is based on extensive scientific research.

, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market. Its formula is based on extensive scientific research. Syntest PM , which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals, and Vitamin B6.

, which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals, and Vitamin B6. SynaVit , which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body.

SynTech Nutrition distributes its scientifically-based, high-dose supplements throughout Europe, including Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

"Years ago, athletes just took water during a workout. Now, we know that intra-workout supplements are vital if you want to maximize your training," Wigman said. "ProXtend is a well-established high-quality product that can help you reach your goals."

For more information on SynTech Nutrition's Elite Series, visit syntech-nutrition.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE SynTech Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.syntech-nutrition.com/en

