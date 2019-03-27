SynTech Nutrition's ProXtend Gives Endurance Athletes an Edge
BOCA RATON, Fla., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SynTech Nutrition's ProXtend is the ideal performance supplement for endurance athletes.
Whether your endurance sport is water polo, rowing, boxing, decathlon or marathon, successful athletes need to be in peak condition, and the right intra-workout supplement is a must to achieve success.
SynTech Nutrition's ProXtend is an intra-workout drink which, because of its formula, can also be taken immediately before training. It is a strategic mix of carbohydrates and a massive dose of BCAAs, L-Glutamine, L-Citrulline Malate and vitamins.
"We developed ProXtend to help you get the maximum benefit from your training," said Bob Wigman, director of Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition. "During endurance training your muscles need nutrients, and the best time to give your muscles the nutrients they need is during a workout."
Wigman said SynTech Nutrition, a leading European nutritional supplement company, is bringing its Elite Series of high-dose sports supplements to the U.S. market in 2019.
SynTech's Elite supplements include:
- SynTsize Pump, which is an all-in-one pre-workout product. It includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training.
- SynTsize Recovery, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.
- Synedrine, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market. Its formula is based on extensive scientific research.
- Syntest PM, which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals, and Vitamin B6.
- SynaVit, which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body.
SynTech Nutrition distributes its scientifically-based, high-dose supplements throughout Europe, including Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.
"Years ago, athletes just took water during a workout. Now, we know that intra-workout supplements are vital if you want to maximize your training," Wigman said. "ProXtend is a well-established high-quality product that can help you reach your goals."
For more information on SynTech Nutrition's Elite Series, visit syntech-nutrition.com.
