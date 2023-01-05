Syntech Offline Debut at CES 2023 for Taking the Next Step in Brand Growth

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntech, a leading brand in the electronic accessories market in the US, is excited to announce its debut at Consumer Electronics Show 2023, the premier technology event of the year. This marks the first time that Syntech will have an offline event, giving the brand the opportunity to showcase its innovative products and brand face-to-face with consumers and media. The founders of Syntech will be on hand at the event to speak with the audience, media, consumers, and fans of the brand, providing a unique opportunity for direct engagement and communication. This is an exciting milestone for Syntech and a chance for the brand to further establish itself as a leader in the electronic accessories market.

Syntech 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station Compatible with Steam Deck Syntech's booth #52371 at Venetian Expo & Convention Center, CES 2023

At CES 2023, Syntech will debut its latest product, the 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station Compatible with Steam Deck. This docking station offers a range of connectivity options to enhance the gaming experience, including an HDMI 2.0 [email protected] output for higher frame rates and a Gigabit Ethernet input for fast and stable internet connectivity. It also includes 3 USB-A 3.0 outputs and a USB-C 3.0 full speed charge for connecting a variety of monitors, controllers, and peripherals.

"We are thrilled to make our debut at CES 2023 and have the opportunity to meet with consumers and media face-to-face to showcase our innovative products and brand," said Edward (Weiran), founder of Syntech. "As a leading brand in the electronic accessories market, we are committed to providing a better user experience through innovative design and reliable performance. We can't wait for visitors to experience our latest product and see for themselves the quality and convenience that Syntech has to offer."

Visitors can experience the 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station Compatible with Steam Deck and other innovative products at Syntech's booth #52371 at Venetian Expo & Convention Center, from January 5-8, 2023. Don't miss this opportunity to see the latest and greatest from Syntech in person and learn more about the brand's commitment to excellence in the electronic accessories market.

About Syntech

Syntech is a company that specializes in electronic accessories with a focus on innovative design and high performance. Based in the tech hub of Shenzhen, Syntech was founded in 2017 with the goal of creating products that enhance the way customers interact with their electronic devices. With a mission to provide a better experience for using digital content, Syntech's products are designed to combine style, functionality, and quality. The company has a growing presence in over 80 countries and strives to be one of the most recognized brands in the world.

For more information about Syntech at CES, please visit https://syntechhome.com/.

Media Contact:

Kingsley Cheng

13802212539

[email protected]

SOURCE Syntech