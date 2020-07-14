Syntellis' Axiom Comparative Analytics Earns No. 1 Ranking in Black Book Research Survey

CHICAGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntellis Performance Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data, and analytics solutions, has been ranked by Black Book Research as the top overall Healthcare Analytics Solutions vendor in the recent Benchmarking & Comparative Analytics Software rankings.

In addition to its No. 1 overall ranking, Syntellis' Axiom Comparative Analytics solution far-outperformed the competition with recognition as the highest-rated performer in 10 performance categories, including: strategic alignment with client goals; innovation; client relationships and cultural fit; integration and interfaces; reliability; and data security and backup services.

To develop the rankings, Black Book surveyed healthcare professionals from nearly 750 organizations between the third quarter of 2019 through the second quarter of 2020 to determine user satisfaction and utilization trends.

"Hospitals and health systems are continuously looking for ways to improve financial, clinical and operational performance. A key component to driving this ongoing improvement — especially within today's changing environment — is through the consistent use of data," said Kermit S. Randa, chief executive officer of Syntellis Performance Solutions, previously Kaufman Hall Software. "Axiom Comparative Analytics helps healthcare organizations unlock patterns and insights to guide their business improvement plans. By harnessing the power of their data, healthcare leaders can identify business areas to grow and service lines to develop, ultimately leading to winning business plans. We'd like to thank Black Book for this recognition and extend our gratitude to the organizations that shared their experiences to help us achieve this notable distinction."

Axiom Comparative Analytics enables healthcare organizations to gauge their financial and operational performance against peer organizations regionally and nationwide (as well as inter-facility and inter-departmental) with the industry's most robust and timely data set. The solution structures a comprehensive view of organizational performance, providing visibility into key performance measures and highlighting top improvement opportunities.

"The Benchmarking and Comparative Analytics Software rankings are a relatively new field for healthcare," said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Market Research. "Several solutions earned multiple 'neutral' and 'deal-breaking dissatisfaction' scores. Axiom Comparative Analytics achieved 'overwhelming satisfaction' in every category and leads the competition by a significant margin in key areas such as strategic alignment with client goals and innovation. Axiom Comparative Analytics is unquestionably No. 1 in user satisfaction."

Syntellis' commitment to client success and innovation is demonstrated in the software and through its strategic alliance with Kaufman Hall, with whom they produce the National Hospital Flash Report — a monthly publication that explores the state of healthcare finances using actual data from Axiom Comparative Analytics, sampled from over 800 hospitals.

About Syntellis Performance Solutions

Syntellis Performance Solutions, previously Kaufman Hall Software, provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and analytics solutions for healthcare, higher education and financial institutions. Syntellis' solutions include Axiom and Connected Analytics software, which help finance professionals elevate performance by acquiring insights, accelerating decisions and advancing their business plans. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on our solutions, we have proven industry expertise in helping organizations transform their vision into reality. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.

