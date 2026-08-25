Synteq Appoints TD's Imran Khan to Its Board of Directors

TD Bank's Head of Innovation and Design joins Synteq's board as the company builds out its AI and enterprise cloud compute platform.

TORONTO and WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synteq, an innovative AI cloud provider that offers GPU compute, virtualized compute, bare metal, and storage, today announced the appointment of Imran Khan to its Board of Directors.

Khan leads Innovation and Design at TD Bank Group ("TD"), overseeing the bank's innovation pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and human-centered design practice. He previously led TD's North American digital experience and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of UGO Mobile Solutions, a TD Bank Group company. He began his career as an engineer on the F-22 program and is a licensed professional engineer. Khan holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a degree in computer engineering from the University of Toronto.

"Imran is one of the most respected technology and enterprise AI leaders in the North American financial services sector, and we are extremely fortunate to have him on the board," said Jaime Leverton, Chair of the Board of Synteq. "He brings an unparalleled depth of experience that strengthens this board as Synteq enters its next stage of growth and adoption."

"Companies that win institutional infrastructure business innovate to lower the cost of AI and treat enterprise requirements as design decisions that solve real world problems," said Eric Yingling, Chief Executive Officer of Synteq. "Imran brings over two decades of expertise to our board and we are fortunate to have him as a new director."

"I'm pleased to join Synteq's board at this pivotal moment in industrial AI build out," said Imran Khan.

About Synteq

Synteq provides GPU, bare metal, virtualized, and storage infrastructure to developers, researchers, and enterprises worldwide. Synteq operates its own network, AS400304, and infrastructure across multiple locations. Learn more at synteq.com.

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SOURCE Synteq Digital