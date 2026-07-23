Synteq Appoints Eric Yingling as Chief Executive Officer

Vice President of HPC, and Crunchbits founder, appointed to lead Synteq's next phase of growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synteq, a rapidly scaling provider of cloud services and infrastructure, today announces the appointment of Eric Yingling as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Eric succeeds Taras Kulyk, Synteq's co-founder, who has transitioned into the role of Chief Development Officer. Additionally, as part of his new role, Eric has also been appointed to Synteq's Board of Directors.

Eric most recently served as Synteq's Vice President of HPC, where he led the company's cloud compute division. He joined Synteq through its acquisition of Crunchbits, the cloud infrastructure company he founded in 2017 and scaled into a respected name in the VPS, dedicated server, and GPU compute market. Crunchbits' IP stack and operational expertise have materially expanded since the acquisition and now form the backbone of Synteq's cloud compute services offering.

"From the moment we acquired Crunchbits, it was clear Eric was shaping the future of the entire business. Trusting him with the reins, as our new CEO and board member, is one of the most important decisions we've made to date," said Taras Kulyk, Chief Development Officer of Synteq. "Eric is a phenomenal leader with a clear vision for where this industry is heading. His hardware, cloud deployment and engineering expertise is the exact mix of skills Synteq needs to become a trusted market leader in the enterprise cloud compute sector."

"As part of this leadership transition, the board's mandate was to identify a leader who could take Synteq from a fast-growing hardware and infrastructure company to a category-defining enterprise cloud platform. Through that process, Eric emerged as the clear choice. He has built and operated cloud infrastructure at every layer, he commands the trust of our team and customers, and he brings the operational and performance discipline this next phase demands," said Jaime Leverton, Chair of Synteq's Board of Directors.

"I'm honored to take on this new challenge and grateful to Synteq's founders, board of directors, and leadership team for their vision and contributions in building the company into what it is today," said Eric Yingling, Chief Executive Officer. "We have an extraordinary team, a trusted brand, a proven platform, and a market demanding exactly what we've built. I'm excited to ship products our customers love and deliver value no one else can match."

About Synteq

Synteq delivers compute, bare metal, and virtualized infrastructure to enterprises, researchers, and developers worldwide, operating its own network (AS400304) and infrastructure footprint across multiple sites. Built on the foundation of Crunchbits, Synteq combines enterprise-grade infrastructure with exceptional price-performance compute, storage and virtualization. Learn more at synteq.com.

Media Contact: [email protected], https://www.synteq.com

SOURCE Synteq Digital