Synteq Launches Synteq Cloud, a Unified Control Plane for GPU, Bare Metal, Virtualized Compute, and Enterprise Storage

Synteq Cloud brings provisioning, management, and billing into a single in-house platform with highly available service architecture and distributed block storage

WILMINGTON, Del., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synteq today announced the launch of Synteq Cloud, a unified platform for provisioning, managing, and billing cloud infrastructure. Synteq provides GPU compute, virtualized compute, Instant Metal™, and storage.

Synteq Cloud replaces multiple third-party management and billing systems with a single platform built specifically for Synteq's infrastructure, products, and operating model. Rather than adapting its services and workflows to general-purpose software, Synteq can now develop the platform wholly within its own infrastructure and product roadmap.

The platform introduces a new high-availability architecture and a distributed block storage underneath it, beginning in Dallas (DFW) with additional sites across the United States and Europe to follow shortly.

"Our customers are technical operators doing serious work. They notice immediately when software respects their time," said Eric Yingling, CEO of Synteq. "We built Synteq Cloud from the ground up so we can own the entire experience, move faster, and ship exactly what our customers need."

Key capabilities:

Unified provisioning and management: Provisioning, management, and billing across Synteq's product line.

Provisioning, management, and billing across Synteq's product line. High-availability architecture: Redundant, horizontally, and vertically scalable services designed to remain available through hardware failures and maintenance events.

Redundant, horizontally, and vertically scalable services designed to remain available through hardware failures and maintenance events. Distributed block storage: Fault-tolerant storage with data replication and automated recovery, attachable to any Synteq resource.

Fault-tolerant storage with data replication and automated recovery, attachable to any Synteq resource. Integrated resource and network management: Teams, projects, scoped API keys, ASNs, BGP peers, and prefix lists managed alongside compute infrastructure.

Synteq Cloud is available today at cloud.synteq.com.

About Synteq

Synteq provides GPU, bare metal, virtualized compute, and storage infrastructure to developers, researchers, and enterprises worldwide. Synteq HPC LLC, formerly Crunchbits, is the company's wholly owned operating subsidiary. Synteq operates its own network, AS400304, and infrastructure across multiple locations. Learn more at synteq.com.

Media Contact: [email protected], https://www.synteq.com

SOURCE Synteq Digital