Synteq Digital Enters Into Definitive Agreements for Strategic Real Estate Acquisition from Horizon Kinetics, Welcoming the Firm as its first Institutional Shareholder

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synteq Digital (Synteq), a leader in the digital compute sector, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Horizon Kinetics (Horizon), and FRMO Corp. (FRMO), to acquire key real estate assets, including a data center in North Carolina with approximately 10MW of capacity in an all-equity transaction. This real asset transaction marks the first phase of Synteq Digital's broader strategic expansion.

Horizon, a distinguished NYC-based fund manager with approximately $10.4 billion in assets under management,along with FRMO, will become a shareholder of Synteq upon the completion of this strategic transaction. This partnership underscores a shared vision for future growth and value creation in the digital infrastructure space.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our growth strategy as we begin to build our balance sheet, allowing us to expand our service capabilities and infrastructure footprint rapidly," said Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq. "We are particularly excited to welcome Horizon Kinetics to our cap table. Having been a long-term client and partner to our team, their long-term investment philosophy aligns perfectly with our vision, and having a partner of their caliber validates our mission to diversify and strengthen the digital compute ecosystem."

Murray Stahl, CEO of Horizon, commented on the new partnership: "Having been a long-term client of Synteq's, we've witnessed first-hand their commitment to operational excellence and innovation. We are excited to deepen our relationship by becoming a shareholder and look forward to supporting their team as they execute on this next phase of expansion in the digital mining and high-performance computing sectors."

This acquisition will be a significant milestone in Synteq's growth strategy, reinforcing its mission to diversify and provide additional value-added services for its clients in the digital mining and high-performance computing (HPC) sectors.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Synteq Digital

Synteq Digital is a growing provider of services and infrastructure in the digital mining and high-performance computing (HPC) sectors. The company is focused on expanding its offerings to support large enterprise data center operators and the broader digital compute industry through strategic acquisitions and service expansion.

About Horizon Kinetics LLC

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTC: HKHC), through its subsidiary investment manager, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("Horizon"), is an investment advisory firm and provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies, including the full suite of Kinetics Mutual Funds, Inc. The firm has offices in New York City, White Plains, New York and Summit, New Jersey.

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector. For more information, visit www.frmocorp.com .

