Synteq Digital Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer, Manash Goswami

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synteq Digital (Synteq), a global provider of digital computing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Manash Goswami, CPA, CFA, MBA as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Goswami joins the executive team effective December 18th, 2024, and brings over 25 years of experience spanning technology, power and infrastructure, warehouse and logistics, e-commerce, and capital markets. Working directly with Synteq's CEO, Manash will be a critical part of the team's ongoing rapid growth, capital formation efforts and offerings expansion.

Manash's previous roles include notable organizations such as Blacksquare Inc. and CI Global Asset Management, with over $450 billion in AUM, where he successfully drove key achievements supporting rapid growth, strategic planning, and investor relations. He holds degrees from Queens University and Richard Ivey School of Business, and he is known for his expertise in capital markets, having achieved multiple awards for his work as a portfolio manager.

"We're thrilled to welcome Manash to our team," commented Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq Digital. "In addition to his deep financial expertise, he brings a proven track record of driving growth and building financial and accounting frameworks that support long-term value creation. As we continue to scale and innovate, Manash will be pivotal in ensuring our financial strategy, reporting and processes are well equipped for the ever-evolving data center industry."

"I'm excited to be joining Synteq at such a dynamic time," noted Mr. Goswami. "I look forward to working with the talented team to build on the company's strong foundation and help drive continued success and innovation in the years to come."

About Synteq Digital

Synteq Digital is a premier provider of infrastructure, hardware, services, and solutions for the digital mining and HPC data center sectors.

