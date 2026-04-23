Crunchbits Rebrands to Synteq HPC, Launches Operations in Dallas and Sofia Datacenters, and Celebrates 10x Expansion

This rebrand reflects Synteq's transition to a global infrastructure platform, with its first European presence, more than 10x year-over-year compute capacity growth, new Blackwell-generation GPUs in operation, refreshed VDS product line, and significant expansion roadmap ahead

WILMINGTON, Del., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchbits, the high-performance computing provider known for GPU compute, bare metal, and virtualized infrastructure, today announced it has rebranded as Synteq HPC, effective immediately. Alongside the new identity, the company is launching two new datacenter locations in Dallas, Texas and Sofia, Bulgaria, announcing a more than 10x year-over-year expansion in compute and storage capacity and backend hardware. The company is also deploying NVIDIA's latest Blackwell-generation GPUs (the RTX PRO 6000 and RTX 5090) at scale, and rolling out a major refresh of its virtual dedicated server (VDS) family with VDS Performance and VDS Balanced.

The Sofia facility marks the company's first European presence, extending service to customers across the EU with low-latency access and in-region data residency. The Dallas expansion significantly deepens its North American footprint and supports growing demand for GPU compute, virtualized infrastructure, and dedicated bare metal.

"Crunchbits built a loyal avid customer base by being faster, higher value, and more technically serious for the workloads that actually matter to them," said Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq Digital. "Synteq HPC is that same team with the capital, the rapidly expanding footprint, and a roadmap to serve customers at a completely different scale. We will never abandon our roots as we work to grow our expanding enterprise focused offering"

Eric Yingling, VP of HPC, and Founder of Crunchbits added: "Over the past year we've overhauled our backend across every site, swapping out our legacy hardware, and replacing it with newer, more efficient equipment that delivers more in less space. Our networking and connectivity has been rebuilt with full redundancy at every level; from the rack, right to our upstream carriers. Dallas and Sofia are the newest additions, and every existing site has been brought up to the same standard."

What's launching today:

New identity: Crunchbits is now Synteq HPC. Same team, same customer relationships, same support.

Crunchbits is now Synteq HPC. Same team, same customer relationships, same support. Dallas T3 datacenter: New HPC capacity, online and accepting deployments.

New HPC capacity, online and accepting deployments. Sofia, Bulgaria T3 datacenter: The company's first European facility, expanding service coverage across the EU.

The company's first European facility, expanding service coverage across the EU. 10x+ capacity and backend hardware expansion vs. April 2025, across GPU, storage, compute, and networking.

vs. April 2025, across GPU, storage, compute, and networking. Full inventory coming online across existing product lines, including Metal GPU and On-Demand GPU tiers.

across existing product lines, including Metal GPU and On-Demand GPU tiers. VDS Performance: A completely new architecture built on AMD EPYC 9355P (Zen 5 "Turin"), replacing the previous Intel Xeon Scalable Gold first generation. Dramatically higher core counts, DDR5 memory, and PCIe 5.0; a true generational leap for virtualized workloads.

A completely new architecture built on AMD EPYC 9355P (Zen 5 "Turin"), replacing the previous Intel Xeon Scalable Gold first generation. Dramatically higher core counts, DDR5 memory, and PCIe 5.0; a true generational leap for virtualized workloads. VDS Balanced: Upgraded to Intel Xeon Gold 6254 for cost-optimized, general-purpose virtualized workloads.

Roadmap Ahead

Synteq HPC is also confirming that additional datacenter capacity is planned for Q3 - Q4 2026, including a new facility that will more than double the company's total global footprint when it comes online. Further product launches and regional expansions are expected throughout the year.

About Synteq HPC

Synteq HPC (formerly Crunchbits) delivers GPU compute, bare metal, and virtualized infrastructure to developers, researchers, and enterprises worldwide. More at synteqhpc.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected], https://www.synteqhpc.com

SOURCE Synteq Digital