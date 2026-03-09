Synter launches AI Agent Orchestration Platform to Execute Paid Media Campaigns and Growth

Synter's AI handles execution across multiple platforms for marketers via one natural language interface, enabling marketers to focus on strategy instead of administration

Unveils technology at B2B Marketing Exchange 2026, Carlsbad, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synter, an agentic advertising operations management platform, today announced its emergence from stealth, enabling growth teams to run paid marketing across platforms without a dedicated paid media operator by executing campaign changes directly through AI.

Synter allows marketers to manage, optimize, and scale paid growth by simply describing the outcome they want, like 'Pause campaigns with CPA over $150,' 'Shift budget to top-performing audiences,' or 'Pull performance across all platforms for the last seven days'. Instead of navigating multiple ad dashboards, analytics tools, and CRM systems, teams express intent in natural language and the Synter agent executes approved actions in real time through official platform APIs.

Synter will be showcasing its technology at B2B Marketing Exchange, Carlsbad, California, March 9-11, 2026

"Marketers spend more than 60% of their time on platform administration instead of strategy," said Synter's solopreneur Joel Horwitz, a growth leader with 20+ years of experience in B2B technology and engineering. "Synter eliminates that busywork. You describe your desired outcome and the agent executes it safely, accurately, and at machine speed. Think of it as a 'Cursor for Ads' - allowing marketers to work in natural language while AI handles execution."

Key outcomes observed during early deployments include:

Over $2M in total pipeline generated, including more than $1M in enterprise pipeline

Greater than 11X return on ad spend

Reduction in time spent on platform administration from approximately 60 percent to under 20 percent

Three times increase in campaign iteration velocity

Anteriad, a leading B2B marketing and data solutions provider is an early user of Synter.

"Having worked in B2B growth for years, I've seen firsthand how fragmented and manual operations can slow down execution," said Karl Hjartarson SVP of Digital Operations, Anteriad. "Synter was built to address that challenge, unifying workflows across systems to improve speed, efficiency, and control. It reflects a broader move toward more intelligent, agent-driven advertising operations tailored for today's B2B teams."

"Joel took his deep knowledge and experience in paid media and built Synter super fast with Amp, " adds Quinn Slack, CEO and co-founder of Amp (a spin-off of Sourcegraph), where it was used to scale growth operations. "Synter is built by an expert for an expert, rather than by generalist devs who stop thinking about the user at 5pm every day."

Synter connects directly to advertising platforms through official APIs, not screen scraping or dashboard automation. This direct connection API enables the AI agent to execute real-time changes across accounts while maintaining guardrails and approval workflows for high-impact actions. Customer benefits include time savings of over 10 hours per week on platform administration and reporting, executing in seconds rather than hours, unified visibility, better optimization and a reduction of errors.

Key capabilities:

Direct API integrations with Google Ads, Meta, LinkedIn, Microsoft Advertising, Reddit, The Trade Desk, and StackAdapt

Natural language campaign execution , not just recommendations or reports

Connect multiple user accounts for traceability, project management and governance

Generate display ads, videos and landing pages

Competitive research leveraging SimilarWeb, SpyFu, BuiltWith

Unified cross-platform reporting and analytics including Posthog, Google Analytics, Mixed Panel, Heap and Segment

Automated audience syncing from Salesforce, Clay, Attio and HubSpot

Conversion tracking that ties ad spend directly to pipeline and revenue

Budget pacing alerts, optimization insights, and approval workflows

Synter is currently piloting with leading AI native startups and B2B marketing agencies to deploy its platform.

Matthew Kammerer, founder of paid media agency Promoted added, "Synter is a smart, effective tool for agencies and lean marketing teams looking to accelerate B2B product adoption. Its AI agent significantly boosts productivity and performance across paid marketing campaigns, and I'd highly recommend it. This is the future of media buying and management at scale."

"Synter is redefining what marketers can do with their data," said David Boskovic, founder of agentic marketing platform Obvious.ai, who has partnered with Synter. "Instead of exporting spreadsheets and stitching together slides, teams can analyze campaign performance and create polished reports and presentations directly from live advertising data. It's a powerful example of how AI agents are reshaping the marketing stack."

About Synter

Synter is an AI agent platform that lets growth teams manage cross platform advertising through natural language. By executing real campaign changes through official APIs, Synter removes operational friction from paid growth so teams can move faster, reduce errors, and focus on strategy instead of dashboards. Go to Synter for more info.

