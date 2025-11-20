SynthBee Appoints Skunk Works Leader John G. Clark as SVP to Accelerate Customer Deployments & Innovation

SynthBee Collaborative Intelligence™ Platform Continues to Evolve as Company & Customer Engagement Grows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SynthBee, Inc., a stealth tech start-up pioneering its Collaborative Intelligence™ (CI™) platform, announced the appointment of John G. Clark as Senior Vice President of Engineering Systems & Manufacturing Operations. John brings his almost three decades of AI, software systems design, hardware, electronics, advanced manufacturing and product development expertise to help SynthBee's enterprise business customers across diverse industries.

John G. Clark SVP, Engineering Systems & Manufacturing Operations

John was most recently the Senior Vice-President for Technology and Strategic Innovation for Lockheed Martin and previously served as its Vice-President and General Manager of Lockheed's Skunk Works® where he focused on designing and developing the most advanced aircraft in the Department of Defense (DoD) ecosystem. He brings a proven, collaborative, and specialized innovation with purpose approach to SynthBee's current and future customers spanning medical technology and healthcare, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, automotive, financial services and other key tech/media industries.

"My passion for rapid innovation to build tomorrow's products aligns with SynthBee and its proprietary CI™ platform," said John Clark, SVP, Engineering Systems and Manufacturing Operations at SynthBee. "The Skunk Works® model – 'be quick, be quiet, be on time,' as its founder Kelly Johnson put it – translates perfectly to the fast-paced challenges facing every industry today. I'm excited to help SynthBee, and its customers accelerate meaningful advances in human-computing collaboration."

Many large-scale, opaque and often hallucinating systems chasing Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) contend with major accuracy, security, trust, governance, and ethical hurdles. SynthBee's CI™ platform prioritizes human-centered design, trust, privacy, and transparent, accurate outcomes. This approach empowers businesses to solve complex scientific, engineering, design, and creative challenges more safely and effectively.

SynthBee was founded by Rony Abovitz, whose previous ventures – MAKO Surgical, acquired by Stryker for $1.65B, and Magic Leap – set new standards in surgical robotics and spatial computing/XR. MAKO's success showed how collaborative robotics can positively transform clinical outcomes by blending the best of people with human-friendly machines (inspired by R2D2).

The MAKO RIO robot became part of the surgical team, generating significant and proven clinical, operational, and financial value for hospitals. SynthBee's CI™ platform aims to replicate this impact for a wide array of businesses, across many industries in the United States and around the free world.

"John brings a hands-on, fast, agile, and brilliant Skunk Works® innovation ethos and rapid product development leadership and world-class excellence to our team," said Rony Abovitz, president & CEO at SynthBee. "Since last year's seed funding announcement , we've grown our team, customer engagements and advanced our unique CI™ platform. We are focused on constantly improving our capabilities to help customers innovate faster and outpace the competition in non-linear ways."

Interested in joining our mission? Explore job opportunities here .

About SynthBee, Inc.

SynthBee, Inc. is building safe, scalable, and reliable computing intelligence to amplify and accelerate human innovation. www.synthbee.com

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE SynthBee, Inc.