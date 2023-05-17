Synthego Announces Invalidation of Agilent Patents in CRISPR Dispute

Patent Trial and Appeal Board Invalidates Agilent U.S. Patents 10,337,001 and 10,900,034

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthego Corp., a leading provider of genome engineering solutions, has announced a victory in its dispute with Agilent Technologies, Inc., regarding two of Agilent's patents which have been invalidated today by a ruling of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The PTAB ruled in favor of Synthego's petitions seeking to invalidate Agilent's US Patents Nos. 10,337,001 (the '001 patent) and 10,900,034 (the '034 patent) in the Inter Partes Review before the PTAB.

The PTAB's decision invalidates all claims of the Agilent patents, which were directed to guide RNAs having at least one 2'-O-methyl modification ('034 patent) and guide RNAs having certain modifications within 5 nucleotides of their 5' and/or 3' end ('001 patent), as well as methods of using such modified guide RNAs for CRISPR gene editing.

Synthego is pleased with the PTAB's ruling, which paves the way for continued innovation in the field of CRISPR-enabled research and therapeutics. By delivering cutting-edge genome engineering solutions, Synthego empowers researchers and contributes to the advancement of CRISPR genomic medicines.

"This decision by the PTAB is a major victory for the entire CRISPR-enabled research and therapeutics field," stated Paul Dabrowski, CEO of Synthego. "The ruling confirms that the invalidated Agilent patents attempted to claim well-known modifications to guide RNAs already taught by prior art. It is a win for researchers and, ultimately, for patients."

About Synthego
Synthego is a genome engineering company that enables the acceleration of life science research and development in the pursuit of improved human health. The company leverages machine learning, automation, and gene editing to build platforms and products for science at scale. With its foundations in engineering disciplines, the company's platform technologies vertically integrate proprietary hardware, software, bioinformatics, chemistries, and molecular biology to advance basic research, target validation, and clinical trials. With its technologies cited in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and utilized by thousands of commercial and academic researchers and therapeutic drug developers, Synthego is at the forefront of innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines by delivering genome editing at an unprecedented scale. To learn more, visit synthego.com.

