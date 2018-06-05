Synthesis Unveils Their Subscription Monetization Accelerator Kit at Zuora Subscribed 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesis Systems Inc., a specialized subscription monetization services provider, today announced the release of its Subscription Monetization Accelerator Kit (SySMAK) at the Zuora® Subscribed 2018 event. The solution is a combination of industry best practices framework, proprietary accelerators and peripheral integrations to help Zuora customers rapidly monetize their solutions with higher predictability and increased revenue recognition.

SySMAK is based on rich insights generated from empowering over 40 customers to monetize their business while impacting over a million user transactions worth several billions of dollars. The configurable accelerators are designed for numerous industries with the underlying infrastructure for enabling participation in the Subscription Economy®.

Synthesis' Subscription Monetization Accelerators:

Monetization Maturity Model : Analyzes subscription monetization readiness and guides the user through the journey with assessments, health-checks and ROI models



Data Migration Tool [SMART] : Configurable, innovative, secure solution designed to extract, map, validate and load data of any size from any source



Synthesis Revenue Assurance [SyRA] : Automated solution easily integrates with heterogeneous sources; conducts smart analyses and reports visual revenue and cost leakage



Monetize IoT Platform : Enables IoT manufacturers to monetize their offerings without going through the route of a perpetual ownership model



: Enables IoT manufacturers to monetize their offerings without going through the route of a perpetual ownership model eCommerce Monetization: A digital platform that integrates all the eCommerce solutions into one and enables clients to monetize their customer relationships

Ravin Checker, CEO at Synthesis Systems, said,"SMAK results from decades of experience in the industry working with customers around the world. The true power exists in the complex integrations that unite the entire ecosystem of products. We built in specific plugins into the accelerators to ensure seamless compatibility with a range of Zuora components. We are honored to be launching this at Subscribed 2018, celebrating our relationship with Zuora."

About Synthesis Systems:

Synthesis Systems is a complete subscription monetization services provider. We partner with organizations throughout all stages of transformation. Our proprietary Synthesis Subscription Monetization Accelerator Kit rapidly monetizes relationships for business with high predictability and reliability. Having enabled over 40 businesses to participate in the subscription economy so far, we are eager to take on the next project to improve business prospects. Visit www.synthesis-systems.com for more information.

About Zuora Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-cash process, including billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 900 companies around the world, including Box, Komatsu, Rogers, Schneider Electric, Xplornet and Zendesk. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, London, Paris, Beijing, Sydney, Chennai and Tokyo. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

About Subscribed

Subscribed is the highly anticipated conference for companies striving to thrive amidst the most disruptive business-model shift in a century. Those looking to capitalize on this trend and to learn how to develop and nurture lasting customer relationships in The Subscription Economy will convene June 5-6, 2018, at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco. The agenda is packed with role-based networking, hands-on training and dedicated time with Zuora product experts.

Zuora and Subscription Economy are trademarks of Zuora Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora Inc. or any aspect of this press release. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

