Synthesizing Heritage: Landmark Publications on Dunhuang and Chinese Silk Art Unveiled at Beijing Symposium

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Textiles from Dunhuang and A Comprehensive Collection of Chinese Silks Presentation of Achievements and Academic Symposium was held in Beijing China on 22 December 2025. This collaborative event is jointly organised by Zhejiang University's School of Social Sciences, School of Art and Archaeology, and Silk Art and Silk Roads Research Centre, with the assistance of Zhejiang University Beijing Research Institute.

Professor Zhao Feng, Editor-in-Chief of both the Textiles from Dunhuang and the Comprehensive Collection of Chinese Silks, introduced the two projects, the compilation process, academic features, and insights gained from research collaboration on a global scale.

Textiles from Dunhuang is completed in 2024, an almost 20-year project to catalogue the silk artifacts from Dunhuang now dispersed around the world. A total of six volumes were produced covering the collections in the UK, France, Russia and China, with and a collection of important research papers. This comprehensive project included research from technological, artistic, and historical perspectives. Over 600 silk pieces/sets were described in full, and 2230 fragments were analyzed and presented. It is now the key reference for Dunhuang silks, and an essential contribution to Dunhuang studies, Silk Roads studies, and textile studies.

The first 12 volumes of the Comprehensive Collection of Chinese Silks feature over 2,000 Chinese silk artworks from the Warring States period to modern times. This is the first comprehensive study of Chinese silk arts in collections worldwide. Over a period of ten years, the project team aims to survey collections in more than 80 museums and institutions (approximately 40 domestic, 40 overseas), gathering core information on over 20,000 Chinese silk art objects from antiquity to the present, for publication in 100 volumes. It will provide invaluable primary sources for Chinese and global art history, archaeology, and Silk Road studies, and play a crucial role in research on the history of silk technology, art, and culture. It will also be an exceptional reference for the revitalization of traditional Chinese art and innovation in fashion and product design.

The academic symposium, attended by experts from China's leading universities, research institutes, art schools and museums, established an inter-disciplinary and inter-regional academic exchange platform, making research on Chinese silk art a new component of the discipline of Chinese art history.

