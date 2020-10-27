DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the AI industry "Synthetaic is Developing a Real Time Tumor Classification System"

Synthetaic announced it has raised $3.5 million in a funding round led by Lupa Systems, with participation from Betaworks Ventures and TitletownTech (a partnership between Microsoft and the Green Bay Packers). The funding will enable Synthetaic to grow its team and scale its modeling and generative artificial intelligence technologies as well as supporting strategic technology partnerships. Synthetaic's technology combines high-fidelity 3D models with novel, generative AI technologies to grow large datasets of synthetic images for machine learning.



The company produces photorealistic models and then uses adversarial networks to generate hundreds of thousands of images displaying the model against different backgrounds. After an AI has been trained on the synthesized images, the results are validated by testing the AI on real data. In collaboration with the University of Michigan, Synthetaic is developing a real time tumor classification system to assist surgeons in identifying types of brain cancer while performing surgery. The company has also partnered with Save the Elephants to use the technology to track animal populations.



Synthetaic is Developing a Real Time Tumor Classification System

