Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market: Growth opportunities led by Airbus Group SE and ASELSAN AS - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,678.87 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.56%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing investments in surveillance and attack UAVs, growing emphasis on maritime warfare, and rising preference for ensuring precision targeting capability.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market as a part of the aerospace and defense market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Airbus Group SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Barnard Microsystems Ltd., Capella Space Corp., General Atomics, ICEYE Oy, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., KIHOMAC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB System AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, SAR Aero, and Thales.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (space-based and airborne) and application (defense and commercial).

Segmentation by type (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Space-based:

The space-based segment grew gradually by USD 1,677.13 million between 2017 and 2021. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to grow owing to factors such as significant investments by defense agencies. Furthermore, satellite-based SAR is the only available resource to various defense agencies. Therefore, during the forecast period, various countries will focus a significant share of their defense budgets toward the development and procurement of satellite-based SARs.

What are the key data covered in the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market vendors

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,678.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.32 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled Airbus Group SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Barnard Microsystems Ltd., Capella Space Corp., General Atomics, ICEYE Oy, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., KIHOMAC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB System AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, SAR Aero, and Thales Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

